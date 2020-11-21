Mirrors are a favorite for framing the perfect selfie or OOTD snap, but they're also incredibly functional in many other ways. Whether as the perfect wall hanging above a dresser, a focal point of a gallery wall, or a space-defining accent, mirrors can add to the architecture of a room as much as they serve as works of art. If you're searching for a new reflective piece in your home, the arched mirror trend is one to consider for optimal freshness.

Interior designer Timothy Brown says, "Arched mirrors are a simple way to add a bit of drama to a room. The arch creates the illusion of a higher ceiling, and of course, a mirror always opens up a room." Eneia White, the owner of Eneia White Interiors, tells TZR that an arched mirror brings a softer side to reflection, too. "Most of my clients want personality without reinventing the wheel, so the arched mirror is a fun way of mixing it up a bit."

Courtesy of Bower

The arched mirror trend runs the gamut with options for every interior aesthetic from sleek and minimal to rustic and contemporary. "What's great is that while the arch is a classical reference, it can work seamlessly into interiors of any style," Brown explains. "An arched mirror above a console is instant streamlined elegance; I also love mirrors in rooms that don't get a lot of light as they'll bounce what light does come in and instantly brighten up a room."

In addition to arched wall hangings and floor options, White says, "I'm especially noticing the trend showing up in bathrooms." For function and style, the interior designer suggests West Elm's Arched Metal Framed Medicine Cabinet. "[It's] clean, delicate, and looks great against just about any tile you select!" Another purposeful option is one with a built-in shelf.

Ahead, discover an edit of arched mirrors for every taste, whether you're ready to shop or merely here for the inspiration. A hot tip for distinctive style and those looking to invest in a more luxurious design: Keep an eye on vintage styles from reputable resale sites like Chairish and 1stdibs — you'll discover a treasure trove of options, from mid-century modern to art-deco style and beyond.

Shop Arched Mirrors