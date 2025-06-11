After dealing with the gloomy, especially rainy spring weather, you deserve a relaxing summer vacation — one with beautiful sunny weather and a refreshing pool. But if you’re still weeks (or months) away from your much-deserved getaway? Well, you can at least start dressing like you’re at the beach with the season’s nautical jewelry trend — think fish pendant necklaces, seashell-shaped studs, and more summery gems. Namesake jewelry Alex Monroe seconds this notion, telling TZR, “If you’re not by the sea, nautical jewelry is the perfect reminder of those lovely lazy days.”

Describing himself as a keen sailor, Monroe has plenty of design inspiration while out at sea. “I always love anything with seafaring imagery of boats and ships,” the creative explains. Much like many other jewelry brands on the market, Monroe first dabbled in the nautical look with seashell baubles but has since expanded his offerings. This season, the London-based label introduced everything from seahorse earrings to whale-adorned rings.

Nautical jewelry made waves on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways as well. Chloé, naturally, led the charge, sending models down the runways dripping in beachy seashell necklaces and earrings. Roberto Cavalli, meanwhile, showed a chunky gold necklace with a larger-than-life swordfish attached.

Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 runway Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment Refresh your summer accessory rotation with a nautical piece (or two). Ahead, find 10 beach-ready options.

Alex Monroe Seahorse Stud Earrings $115 See On Alex Monroe Behold: The aforementioned seahorse earrings. These are sure to add an element of surprise to every summer getup.

J.Crew Nautical Charm Bracelet $70 $40 See On J.Crew Charm bracelets are back in the fashion landscape, and this nautical style from J.Crew is too cute to pass up. Layer it with dainty styles for a fun arm party.

Galley Los Angeles North Shore Necklace $88 See On Galley Los Angeles Dive headfirst into the trend with Galley Los Angeles’ North Shore Necklace. The seashell-heavy piece may remind you of something you DIY’d as a kid — but chicer.

Brinker + Eliza Ischia Necklace $248 See On Shopbop It’s not every day you see someone sporting a fish pendant necklace, making the look all the more unique. Style this Brinker + Eliza iteration atop a plain white tee.

NEST Jewelry Tiny Shells Charm Ring $125 See On Neiman Marcus A charm ring? Yes, they exist, and NEST Jewelry nailed the silhouette with its shell look here. It probably isn’t best for a day full of typing on your laptop, but an evening out will do.

8 Other Reasons Aqua Starfish Stud Earrings $25 See On Revolve If the previous styles are too bold for your liking, perhaps these starfish stud earrings will better resonate with your fashion taste? They’re subtle but still attention-grabbing.

Cashfana Blue Shell $236 See On Cashfana Mismatched earrings might sound odd in theory, but Cashfana proves the jewelry look is extra playful. Give the trend a try with the brand’s blue and red seashell earrings.

Free People Ariana Ost Deep Sea Anklet $38 See On Free People Welcome to anklet season. Free People’s deep sea style will amp up even the simplest of sneakers.

Chan Luu Shore Necklace $295 See On Chan Luu This is the epitome of a statement necklace. With an oversized pastel shell and coordinating beads, the piece will score you lots of compliments.