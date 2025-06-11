(Shopping)
Nautical Jewelry Is Making A Splash This Season
Must-sea pieces ahead.
After dealing with the gloomy, especially rainy spring weather, you deserve a relaxing summer vacation — one with beautiful sunny weather and a refreshing pool. But if you’re still weeks (or months) away from your much-deserved getaway? Well, you can at least start dressing like you’re at the beach with the season’s nautical jewelry trend — think fish pendant necklaces, seashell-shaped studs, and more summery gems. Namesake jewelry Alex Monroe seconds this notion, telling TZR, “If you’re not by the sea, nautical jewelry is the perfect reminder of those lovely lazy days.”
Describing himself as a keen sailor, Monroe has plenty of design inspiration while out at sea. “I always love anything with seafaring imagery of boats and ships,” the creative explains. Much like many other jewelry brands on the market, Monroe first dabbled in the nautical look with seashell baubles but has since expanded his offerings. This season, the London-based label introduced everything from seahorse earrings to whale-adorned rings.
Nautical jewelry made waves on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways as well. Chloé, naturally, led the charge, sending models down the runways dripping in beachy seashell necklaces and earrings. Roberto Cavalli, meanwhile, showed a chunky gold necklace with a larger-than-life swordfish attached.
Refresh your summer accessory rotation with a nautical piece (or two). Ahead, find 10 beach-ready options.
Behold: The aforementioned seahorse earrings. These are sure to add an element of surprise to every summer getup.
Charm bracelets are back in the fashion landscape, and this nautical style from J.Crew is too cute to pass up. Layer it with dainty styles for a fun arm party.
Dive headfirst into the trend with Galley Los Angeles’ North Shore Necklace. The seashell-heavy piece may remind you of something you DIY’d as a kid — but chicer.
It’s not every day you see someone sporting a fish pendant necklace, making the look all the more unique. Style this Brinker + Eliza iteration atop a plain white tee.
A charm ring? Yes, they exist, and NEST Jewelry nailed the silhouette with its shell look here. It probably isn’t best for a day full of typing on your laptop, but an evening out will do.
If the previous styles are too bold for your liking, perhaps these starfish stud earrings will better resonate with your fashion taste? They’re subtle but still attention-grabbing.
Mismatched earrings might sound odd in theory, but Cashfana proves the jewelry look is extra playful. Give the trend a try with the brand’s blue and red seashell earrings.
Welcome to anklet season. Free People’s deep sea style will amp up even the simplest of sneakers.
This is the epitome of a statement necklace. With an oversized pastel shell and coordinating beads, the piece will score you lots of compliments.
Never got your ears pierced? Not to worry. You can still partake in the trend with Ben-Amin’s clip-on starfish and pearl style. These are also a great solution for those afraid to put heavy earrings in their holes.