Kate Middleton's Cape Dress Transformed Her Into A Glorious Golden Goddess

Celebrities have been gravitating towards sparkly ensembles for their 2021 red carpet appearances. (For proof, reminisce over the high-shine showing at the recent 2021 Cannes Film Festival.) In particular, gold is having an especially strong metallic moment. Just this week, Kaia Gerber wore a slip dress in a bubbly champagne hue. And now, there’s the Duchess of Cambridge who just introduced her take on the eye-catching look, which is giving all the red carpets an aureate tint. On Sept. 28, while attending the No Time to Die premiere, Kate Middleton wore a gold dress that was, to put it simply, absolutely breathtaking.

Her ensemble was a masterful example of the shiny fashion trend that’s taken ahold of award season. Middleton’s golden gown, which was a custom Jenny Packham design, featured stunning, all-over sequin embellishments and a cape that flowed to the floor. Her gown also boasted a transparent effect toward the bottom half of the garment, which created a slight peek-a-boo effect that revealed her matching gold and sequined Aquazzura pumps.

Lastly, Middleton wore her hair in a neat and coiffed updo, which made her elegant, crystal drop earrings from London-based jewelry brand O’nitaa visible for all to see. The Duchess attended the movie premiere at Royal Albert Hall with her husband, Prince William, as well as Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The sequined, golden design of Middleton’s dress wasn’t the only trending aspect of her red carpet premiere look. Capes are proving to be a popular style choice amongst celebrities. For instance, Olivia Colman’s dress from the 73rd Primetime Emmys featured a graphic, color-blocked cape. Furthermore, Anya Taylor-Joy and Michaela Coel jointly proved that a playful over-the-shoulder accouterment made for a surprisingly fabulous going-out look when they changed into their caped Emmys after-party looks.

You can shop a replica of Middleton’s cape dress, below. But suppose you aren’t fully convinced a dramatic shoulder-shrouded detail belongs in your personal dressy wardrobe. In that case, you can easily recreate the Duchess’ look with other gowns sans capes — like Mac Duggal’s heavily embellished A-line dress.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.