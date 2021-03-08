Award season has officially started and despite the changes in format across the board (and virtual broadcasting), it seems celebrities are doing their best to bring us glamorous moments similar to those seen on pre-pandemic red carpets. As it happens, the fashion seen at the 26th Critics' Choice Awards (hosted by Taye Diggs) was no exception. A-listers the likes of Yara Shahidi, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Cynthia Erivo delivered truly memorable style moments that you'll likely be thinking about all week long.

Just as oversized gowns swept the 2021 Golden Globes a week prior, sleek spins on the little black dress were the trend du jour for Critics' Choice on March 7. Actors embraced the classic look with gusto, with The Crown's Emma Corrin leading the charge. Her gown by Schiaparelli featured a jewel-bedecked keyhole cutout and micro-mini hemline. Also rocking an LBD update was Erivo, whose custom Vera Wang dress featured a dramatic mesh overlay that covered a black flowing skirt — it was truly a sight to be seen.

Not to be outdone was Amanda Seyfried, whose pantsuit ensemble by Miu Miu was topped off with jewels by Fred Leighton and Jaeger-LeCoultre and shoes by Stuart Weitzman.

Ahead, check out the Critics' Choice Award looks you'll want to bookmark for all the inspiration:

2021 Critics' Choice Awards Fashion Moments: Cynthia Erivo

Erivo (nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.for her role in HBO's The Outsider) was decked out in custom Vera Wang, styled by Jason Bolden.

2021 Critics' Choice Awards Fashion Moments: Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried (nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mank) opted for a stunning pant suit by Miu Miu in lieu of a gown. Jewels by Fred Leighton and Jaeger-LeCoultre and shows by Stuart Weitzman.

2021 Critics' Choice Awards Fashion Moments: Emma Corrin

Corrin (nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown went for a micro-mini dress by Schiaparelli, which featured an incredibly dramatic cutout with jeweled detailing.

More to come...