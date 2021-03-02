The Comfy Striped Shirt You Need For Zoom From ThirdLove's New Loungewear Line

Lingerie brand ThirdLove has thrown its hat (bra?) into the comfort clothing ring by launching its first-ever line of loungewear. ThirdLove's loungewear collection joins its collection of already popular size-inclusive bras and underwear. Aligning with the brand's commitment in this area, Lounge by ThirdLove pieces range from sizes XS to 3X and offers a selection of comfort essentials you'll want to live in — especially during your Zoom workweek. As sweatpants continue to reign supreme in your at-home business casual (emphasis on casual) wardrobe, it's crucial the loungewear you opt for prioritizes comfort.

Lounge by ThirdLove starts at the agreeable price point of $50 for individual pieces, but the label also offers bundle deals for certain sweatsuit sets, which will cost you anywhere from $115 to $175. The new drop consists of comfy separates such as lightweight woven joggers with matching button-downs, terry joggers, sweatshirts, and a seamless, wire-free sports bra (ThirdLove is known for its bras, after all). As for the collection's color palette, Lounge by ThirdLove comes in hues of black, vanilla, and olive. The offerings aren't all muted, however, and you can spice up your loungewear collection with pieces that come in a burnt apricot color or opt for a vibrant, funky stripe.

ThirdLove was first launched in 2013 and has quickly become the go-to online spot for intimates among women; the lingerie brand was recently honored as the number one digital native bra band among U.S. millennials at the NPD Group's 2020 Intimate Apparel Awards. ThirdLove continues to make diversity and inclusivity a top priority, and even digitally sparred with lingerie legend Victoria's Secret over the matter. "At ThirdLove, inclusivity isn't a box we check off or a task to complete," co-founder Heidi Zak said in an interview with Bustle. "Inclusivity is an ongoing process, and a promise we intend to keep." With their latest expansion into loungewear, it's clear the lingerie brand intends to carry a socially-conscious mindset with them as they grow.

As for how to style the new loungewear line from the brand, there are endless combinations to try. For those who find themselves drawn to monochromatic looks, Lounge by ThirdLove's color-coordinating sweatshirt and jogger sets are items to add to your checkout cart. For a funkier causal look, snag a pair of orange, white, or black woven shorts and pair with a matching button-down shirt. Head to thirdlove.com to peruse through the entire new line and shop its existing selection of bras and undies. Otherwise, scroll to browse some selects from ThirdLove's new loungewear drop below.

