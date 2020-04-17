Trading in its distinctly urban brand codes, Zara's summer campaign is venturing into an entirely new realm for the Spanish heritage brand. In its whopping 81-piece line, ethereal fabrics, faded florals, and ornate detailing are leading the charge — and it's all as dreamlike as you'd expect. The collection, which launched today, boasts an eye for pristine layering (cardigans under jacquard slips, under militant coats), with a healthy mix of feminine and grunge motifs tucked into each piece. The word "fluid" best underscores the blended nature of all its wares, which can be styled together dozens of ways. And, best of all: they're all for a price worth getting behind.

The line remixes tons of textures, making them suitable for summer wear for the first time. Take, for example, the Limited Edition Jacquard Dress, which casts its dusty pink flowers in a smooth velvet. You'll see the same material infused in their strawberry-colored, tea-length kimono, which repurposes appliqué detailing for a more casual use. Also in summer outwear, there's the Officer Coat, whose sea-green body offers a smooth alternative to the otherwise textural collection, while also tapping the viral utilitarian trend.

To make use of it further, Zara's included a few iterations of combat boots, all of which pair effortlessly with any of the brand's pastoral frock. All in all, this boho-punk collection is what happens when you leave structure behind, in pursuit of the power to move, create, and express yourself freely.

COURTESY OF ZARA COURTESY OF ZARA

And, like all of Zara's collections, its commitment to sustainability remains the same — by the year 2025, all of the brand's cotton, linen and polyester wares will be fully sustainable (i.e. organic, recycled, or otherwise). Each collection that releases brings it a step closer to its goal, and this line is no exception. Along the way, Zara is also taking stock of its water consumption, greenhouse emissions, and impact on global communities — making for a journey that's well worth showing support for.

Ahead, shop key styles, and head right to the site for the full drop.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.