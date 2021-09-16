You only need to spend one cold day in flats or sandals to know that boots are the rightful ‘It shoe’ of fall. When the inevitable first day of the season comes, the one where you finally have a chance to slide (or sometimes yank) the leather over your feet, a whole new dimension of dressing is open to you. Because, while other shoes serve a purpose, boots make an outfit. That’s why, when cherry picking the fall 2021 boot trend to invest in this season, you want to make sure you’re picking something that will take your style to the next level.

As knee-high silhouettes continue their rise in popularity, take it as an opportunity to introduce color and texture into your look, even if your style tends to skew more neutral. But, don’t think that it’s all just about looks in 2021 — you didn’t spend the last year in sneakers just to limp around with a boot full of blisters on your first day back at it. According to some of the industry’s coolest emerging designers, not only should your boots serve as a statement piece this fall, they should be multi-purpose. Even though customers are embracing the notion of dressing up once again, sacrificing comfort isn’t something that brands (or their customers) are willing to do. This year, the ultimate boot needs to be both statement-making and practical — you shouldn’t have to choose.

Ahead, discover the secret to crafting a coveted day-to-night boot from Wandler, channeling a retro influence fit for modern-day from Miista, and rocking a cowboy boot from Paris Texas, which has Western style in its DNA.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chunky Soles

Wandler

Comfortable and cool? Check and check. Elza Wandler, founder and creative director of Wandler, explains that “after the pandemic, people are dressing up and looking forward to going out again, but function is still key.” While crafting her fall collection this sentiment was top-of-mind. “I was inspired to design styles that look elevated and wearable day-to-night,” she says. “Under a dress or jeans, combining function and elevated design.”

The leading style in her collection that embodies this coveted combination: The Rosa Boot. “I'm very much into flat boots that are fitted and soft but still have a chunky sole,” she says. With both luxury (Bottega Veneta) and other contemporary brands (Ganni) on board, this silhouette is one you can expect to quickly become a favorite for city-dwelling women on-the-go.

Sleek Silhouettes

Aeyde

If you’re ready to make a statement, look no further than Aeyde. Luisa Dames, founder and creative director of the brand, shares that "Fall-Winter at Aeyde is all about new razor-sharp pointy-toe boots in monochrome tones, sleek square-toe styles, and, of course, luxe snake prints.” To balance out the sleek silhouettes, color is also a key part of the collection this season. “We also started playing with new suede shades such as stone, navy blue, mocha, and brandy, to infuse warmth into the cooler season." If versatility tops your list, choosing a simple, elegant design in a favorite color is an easy way to break out of your basic black footwear rut.

Vintage Inspiration

Miista

For Miista founder and creative director Laura Villasenin, the pioneering woman at the forefront of the 1960s electronic music movement served as her source of inspiration. “I got inspired by the composer and musician Daphne Oram who created Oramics Art, a method of drawing out electronic sound in music,” she says. “This practice is reflected in our experimentation with boot shapes, materials, and composition.” Channeling the retro aesthetic, you can see the influence show up through extreme square-toes and architecturally constructed heels in styles like the Brenda and Minnie. “The ‘60s trend was carried into our green and white knee-high boots that reflect the freedom of the decade," she says.

What sets Miista’s designs apart is that they look to the past, but aren’t kitschy — the luxe fabrications and modern fit. If you’re looking to bring a little vintage glamour into your fall wardrobe, try white boots that instantly draw the eye to them.

Wild Western

Paris Texas

The cowboy aesthetic is back, as proven by the return of fringe and oversized belt buckles on the runway. But nothing is more essential than cowboy boots — easily styled back to breezy dresses and boyfriend shorts. And when it comes to modernizing the style, no one does it like Paris Texas — it’s in the brand’s DNA.

“We have combined the touch of cowboy with metallic stiletto boots in true Paris Texas style, highlighting the contrast between the feminine and the edgy,” founder Annamaria Brivio says. While these boots aren’t for the faint of heart, what Brivio describes as the “element of New York underground edginess,” makes these the perfect going-out footwear.

Knee High

BY FAR

Cult accessories brand BY FAR undoubtedly has an impressive line-up of boots, but Valentina Ignatova, CMO and co-founder of the label, confidently says that “the statement knee-high boot will be the style icon of the season.”

“Our best-selling boot, Stevie 42, has become a wardrobe staple for the fans of the brand since we introduced it at the beginning of 2020,” she explains. “For FW21, we updated it with our abstract logo, perforated on super soft suede leather.” She also adds that if you’re considering branching into a more playful boot option, this season’s offerings are in a color palette “that straddles the line between festive and work-appropriate.” According to Ignatova, that injects a dose of contemporary charm.

Something Sculptural

Cult Gaia

For Jasmin Larian Hekmat, founder and designer of Cult Gaia, nature reigned as a muse for her collections. This season, “shimmering sands of a Hellenistic sunset” played an inspiring role, especially for the Lola Boot. Hekmat says, “[It] combines the fashionable look of a structured knee-grazing boot, mixed with a thoughtful nature-inspired heel that's comprised of two pebble-like shapes.”

While at first glance the heel may look intimidating, its sturdy functionality and neutral color palette make it easy to wear while simultaneously adding an eye-catching detail with the addition of a sculptural heel (a brand signature). Ultimately, the style proves that anyone can handle the avant-garde trend this season.