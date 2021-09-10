The Western trend has been going strong for a few years, and while previous iterations have skewed relatively subtle (plaid shirts, bootcut jeans, fringed suede), cowboy boots — this season’s must-have shoe, according to designers and influencers — tread ever-so-slightly into “yeehaw” territory. Have no fear, though, because the best cowboy boots are anything but kitsch. These it-girl-approved styles range from full-blown, rough-and-tumble knee-highs to subtle ankle booties with just a hint of Western flair, so you’ll have no problem finding a look that suits your aesthetic.

Styling a pair of cowboy boots can feel like braving the Wild West, but if this is your first rodeo, don’t be intimidated. Western boots can fit into any wardrobe with a bit of imagination. If you’re a fan of romantic dressing, you might wear a slouchy, rustic pair with a flowy midi skirt or cottagecore dress. If you prefer to keep things minimalist, consider one TZR editor’s take and style some ankle booties with a sleek shirtdress. Or, go the route of Sophie Turner and let your boots be the star of your look by pairing them with a simple oversized tee.

Find the 10 best cowboy boots up ahead, from trendy to authentic and everything else in between.

1 A Pair Of Authentic Cowboy Boots From A Tried-And-True Workwear Brand Amazon Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots $153 See On Amazon Ariat is one of the most beloved purveyors of high-quality workwear shoes, so you can trust that these cowboy boots are legit. They’ve got classic quilted uppers with pull tabs on either side, an almond-shaped toe, and a stacked, 2-inch heel. As with most of Ariat’s footwear offerings, this pair is made from genuine leather and has the brand’s signature ATS® interior, which supports your feet with a moisture-wicking, gel-cushioned footbed, so they’re much more comfortable than you’d expect (whether you’re working on a ranch or running errands in the city). Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 (available in wide sizes)

Available colors: 4

2 These Fashion-Forward Cowboy Boots In Show-Stopping Red Amazon Soda Cowboy Western Stitched Boots $50 See On Amazon Whoever said that cowboy boots can only exist in neutral shades of brown, beige, and black clearly never met this cherry-red pair. They’re made from soft faux leather with the embroidered finish you’d expect to see on an authentic pair of cowboy boots, though these clearly skew more fashion-forward than utilitarian thanks to a chunky block heel. That said, they are available in neutral shades for a more understated take, as well as in white and python print. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 8

3 A Pair Of Faux Leather Cowboy Boots With An Elegant Pointed Toe Amazon Coconuts By Matisse Gaucho Boot $70 See On Amazon Make it a high-fashion moment with these cowboy boots. Complete with an ultra-pointy toe and dark, color-contrasting embroidery, these boots make a major statement, even in this neutral hue (though the red option is even more impactful). Crafted of manmade leather, they have a low, 1.5-inch heel and a knee-high shaft, so they’ll be a staple in all seasons. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 8

4 These Western-Inspired Ankle Booties With Metallic Detailing Amazon Frye Amado Wedge Ankle Boot $162 See On Amazon Though cowboy boots are often imagined in knee- or mid-calf lengths, these Frye booties prove you can still get the look without feeling over the top. With a pointed toe, Western-style stitching, and metallic detailing across a distressed leather finish, they’re the perfect blend of classic and flashy. Other notable features include side zippers and a wide, stacked heel that hits 2.75 inches high. If you prefer a cleaner look, you can also get them in smooth black or camel. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 3

5 A Pair Of Square-Toe Cowboy Boots From A Popular Westernwear Brand Amazon Durango Dream Catcher Western Boot $156 See On Amazon The name Durango often invokes images of cowboy hats, lassos, and stiff blue jeans — as it should, as the brand is well-loved in the Western-wear realm, especially where their boots are concerned. This pair, which is made with distressed, full-grain leather, has all of the brand’s key features, like a squared-off toe, eight-row embroidery at the shaft, a cushioned foam lining, and a standard 2-inch heel. This is the way to go if you’re after authenticity, quality, and longevity in addition to style. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 1

6 These Western Booties In An On-Trend Cow Print Amazon ARIDER Dolce Rounded Toe Western Bootie $65 See On Amazon Cow print is still a major trend, so these Western booties are a paragon of modern dressing. That said, they also come in croc-embossed and pebbled textures if you prefer something a little more subtle (and all are made from vegan leather). All options have a 2-inch stacked heel with a cool curved design, cushioned insoles, and a pointed toe, and they hit that sweet spot between mid-calf and ankle bootie, so they’re versatile, too. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors/prints: 6

7 A Pair Of Mid-Calf Cowboy Boots With A Slouchy Shaft Amazon Charles Albert Modern Western Cowboy Distressed Boot $38 See On Amazon These cowboy boots combine two of the season’s top trends: They’re Western-inspired in design, but the slouchy shaft offers a subtle nod to the ‘80s. With a mid-calf height, you could wear these with jeans tucked in, with a mini skirt, or even a chic shirtdress. Plus, they’ve got a rounded almond toe, a 2.5-inch stacked heel, and padded insoles. They come in both classic and unexpected shades (hello, blush pink!), and at such a great price, you could even pick up a few. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

8 These Rustic Cowboy Boots With Lasercut Appliqués Amazon ROPER Amelia Western Boot $69 See On Amazon These cowboy booties double down on texture as they’re finished with a laser-cut appliqué instead of the usual quilted stitching. They’re a foolproof way to add depth to a monochromatic look — imagine them styled with a black silk slip dress and a black chunky cardigan — but they’d pair well with just about any color palette. The low, mid-calf shaft, padded insoles, and modest, 1.5-inch heel makes these eminently wearable, and the squared-off almond toe looks so sophisticated. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 2

9 A Pair Of Handcrafted Cowboy Boots With A Weathered-Yet-Elegant Look Amazon Lucchese Vanessa Cowgirl Boot $285 See On Amazon Hit new heights with these statement-making cowboy boots, which have a shaft that reaches above the knee. Handcrafted in Mexico, these boots have a 2.75-inch stacked heel, cushioned insoles, and a rounded almond toe — features that ensure they’ll be a wardrobe essential for years to come. This colorway (“eggshell”) feels particularly elegant, but you can also opt for a burnished tan hue that ventures deeper into genuine-cowboy-boot territory. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 2