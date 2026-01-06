It’s cold. It’s rainy. It’s dark. Winter isn’t always the most pleasant. So, no, slipping into a dress may not be your first instinct in the morning. But, before you completely dismiss the idea of wearing a leg-baring number this season, take note: Many of the winter dress trends hinge on comfort and functionality.

Knit silhouettes, for instance, are coming for your dress lineup, says Rumored’s founder, Dacey Trotta. “These dresses are resonating because they feel effortless and comforting while still looking polished, especially in longer lengths that can be layered with coats and boots,” the expert explains. Synonymous with winter, leather is, too, having a moment in the dress department right now. “It adds contrast and structure to colder-season dressing,” says Elisa Dahan, the founder and creative director of Dodiee.

This season, designers don’t seem to be chasing overly trendy looks, but are instead honing in on pieces with lasting appeal, Trotta notes. “There’s a growing desire for dresses that feel personal and enduring, not overly styled or trend-dependent,” she tells TZR. After all, investing in something you’ll wear longterm is never a bad idea. Another notable shift? The growing desire for pieces that can be layered or styled multiple ways. “The focus feels less about statement dressing and more about creating a personal uniform rooted in nostalgia, femininity, and longevity,” she adds.

If you’re now inspired to upgrade your dress rotation this winter, scroll ahead for five trends worth putting on your radar.

Cozy Knits

As mentioned, cozy knit numbers are reigning supreme this winter — and for good reason. Because, when it comes to dresses, it doesn’t get comfier than a style rendered in cashmere, merino wool, or alpaca. Simply add tights and boots, and your outfit is complete.

Rich Espresso

Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, may have been replaced by 2026’s Cloud Dancer, but the masses aren’t abandoning brown this winter. In fact, espresso is the color du jour for dresses, notes Trotta. “It feels warm and endlessly wearable, which is why it remains among our best-selling Q4 colors year after year,” she explains. Angela O’Brien, the co-founder and creative director of Cleobella, agrees, adding, “Rich browns are replacing harsh black.” Sorry to your noir numbers.

Edgy Leather

You probably own at least one leather jacket, and perhaps even trousers or a miniskirt in the material. So why not take a leather dress for a spin, too? As Dahan pointed out, the piece will introduce an element of intrigue to your cold-weather looks. When it comes to styling the dress, don’t be afraid to double down on leather by way of a coat, handbag, or boots.

Romantic Lace

Blame it on the boho-chic revival, but the lace trend just can’t quit. Case in point: The dainty style has a strong presence in the dress scene this season. O’Brien, for one, is partial to the look. “Even when the silhouette is simple, texture [like lace] brings the emotional layer,” she says. Go for a full lace dress or opt for a subtle amount of the detail, depending on how romantic you want to get.

Dramatic Drop Waist

Though it’s been trending for seasons now, the drop waist dress isn’t waning in popularity this winter, confirms Trotta. “Drop waists continue to gain traction for their subtle nod to vintage proportions; they create movement and elongate the body,” the founder notes. Consider the silhouette for an upcoming winter wedding — it’s sure to please.