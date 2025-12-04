Like clockwork, the announcement of Pantone’s Color of the Year sparks much internet fervor, and for good reason. After all, it sets the tone for our wardrobes over the next 12-plus months. Such was the case on Thursday morning, when the company declared — drumroll, please — Cloud Dancer, “a lofty white that reads like a breath of fresh air and is imbued with a feeling of serenity,” per the brand, as the color that will define 2026. Interestingly, this marks the first time Pantone has selected a white shade in the 26 years it has run the annual program.

“At this time of transformation, when we are reimagining our future and our place in the world, Pantone 11-4201 Cloud Dancer is a discrete hue offering a promise of clarity,” Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in the official press release. “The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves. A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences.”

Celebrities seemed to have an inkling of the upcoming color of the year, as it’s been a fixture in A-listers’ wardrobes as of late. Meghan Markle, for starters, donned a dreamy white draped custom Balenciaga look at the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in October. Gwyneth Paltrow, on the other hand, wore a white tweed dress to The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala this week.

Though we’re still weeks away from 2026, you needn’t wait to incorporate this soft color into your everyday style. Stay ahead of the curve by shopping 10 Cloud Dancer-approved looks below.

Aligne George Wrap Coat $395 See On Aligne Bundle up, baby. This wrap coat from Aligne will keep you equal parts chic and cozy this holiday season ... and beyond.

STAUD Phare Mini Dress $325 See On Shopbop Forget about a LBD — do you own a LWD? If not, turn your attention to this cute ruched STAUD look.

Celine Teen Cline Lulu $1,990 See On Celine Should you be in the market for a new designer handbag, this rounded Celine carryall is a sound splurge.

Salomon XT-Whisper $140 See On Salomon With anti-debris mesh and a cushioned insole, Salomon’s XT-Whisper sneakers are as cool as they are practical.

Zara Contrast Button Shirt $50 See On Zara Featuring a high neck and a front crossover button closure, this Zara shirt will make a subtle statement, whether you wear it to the office or dinner.

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant $198 See On Reformation If you have holiday soirées on the horizon, these satin pants deserve a spot in your party wardrobe. Dress them up with a button-down or down by way of a tee, depending on the bash’s vibe.

The Row Leather Square Ballet Flats $890 See On Moda Operandi Not a heel person? No worries, these leather ballet flats from The Row are just as chic as a pair of pumps.

Sporty & Rich Signature Logo Fuzzy Scarf $210 See On FWRD Everyone needs a trusty blanket scarf during the winter months, and this logo-adorned Sporty & Rich accent is guaranteed to pair perfectly with all your toasty coats.

Dôen Sebastiane Skirt $228 See On Dôen It’s not too early to start thinking about your spring wardrobe. Should you be lacking a romantic midi skirt, snag this eyelet embroidered Dôen look.