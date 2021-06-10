Bring The ‘90s Vibes To Your Table With Susan Alexandra’s Home Collection

When it comes to your wardrobe and accessories, summer is often synonymous with bright colors and playful details — so why can’t your decor embody the same spirit? Well, from the looks of Susan Alexandra’s home collection, it absolutely can. The cult-favorite label, known for its beaded bags, earrings, and hair clips worn by supermodels and other It Girls, just launched a line of goods for your tabletop, kitchen, shelves, and more, and it’s every bit the whimsical, ‘90s-inspired fantasy you’d expect if you’re familiar with the brand’s sought-after jewelry and more.

Minimalists, look the other way, because SA designer Susan Korn’s venture into home decor is colorful eye candy that’s going to steal the show wherever it lives. Planning for an Instagram-worthy picnic? Or some other stylish outdoor entertaining? The collection includes scalloped linen textiles and a beaded ice bucket to take along. If you’ll be hosting summer dinner parties at home (or somewhere that doesn’t necessitate less fragile serveware) the handmade, 3D flower-adorned glassware, fruit-shaped coasters, and decorative bowls would make stunning additions to any table setting.

But the new offerings aren’t just limited to tableware. There are also beaded planters and tissue boxes to add the same nostalgic, quirky energy to other spaces in your home, too. The collection comes on the heels of Susan Alexandra’s neon collab with Yellowpop, which offered a way to incorporate the brand’s trademark whimsy to your walls, so it’s a continuation of that concept. Pieces start at $55 (for a glass) to $310 (for the ice bucket), so they’re a bit of a splurge, but if you think of these wares as jewelry for your home, it makes the investment feel a lot more palatable.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.