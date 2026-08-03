In pop music, Olivia Rodrigo is perhaps our most direct cultural descendant of the 1990s riot grrrls. Her angsty, heartfelt musings are often delivered in babydoll dresses and combat boots, or hot pants and platform Mary Janes; playing with feminine tropes is kind of her thing. So really, it was only a matter of time before she joined in on the romantic and very girly whimsical braid trend —and sure enough, the halo braid she just wore at Lollapolloza is one of the best takes yet.

The “Good 4 U” singer made a surprise appearance during Smashing Pumpkins’ set on day two of the four-day music fest. Donning a lacy white puff-sleeved piece from Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2006 collection (and custom Jimmy Choos), Rodrigo looked ever the high-fashion milkmaid — with the hair to match. The star’s long, dark hair was braided into a sleek plait that was then wrapped around and pinned to the crown of her head, courtesy of stylist Owen Gould.

While one could argue that the look was classic O.Rod, I’d counter that the soft glam and ensemble were heavier on the sugar than her usual sugar-and-spice (or should I say sugar-and-Sour) vibe. Which is fitting, considering the ethereal and angelic aesthetic has been having a major moment with stars such as Zendaya and Olivia Wilde. “We’re seeing a shift back toward hairstyles that feel polished but effortless,” as hairstylist Rashuna Durham told TZR last month. “Fashion and beauty are embracing softer, more romantic silhouettes.”

And the “heavenly” vibes didn’t stop at Rodrigo’s hair. Using Lancôme products (Rodrigo is brand ambassador), makeup artist Melissa Hernandez gave the singer-songwriter a glowy, radiant base to go with her signature cat-eye liner, featuring subtle pops of gold highlight on the cheekbones, the inner corners of the lids, and the top of the Cupid’s bow.