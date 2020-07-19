This Little White Dress Is The Anti-Wedding Gown

The past year has been filled with surprises and challenges for engaged couples. With the hiatus of IRL gatherings, many decided to opt for informal nuptials without the traditional fanfare. Some duos simply got married at city hall while other couples hosted a family-only backyard ceremony. This all led to an uptick in brides searching for casual wedding dresses in lieu of elaborate gowns. “Some brides have always had a tendency to be minimalistic, but with the pandemic, we believe that brides are accentuating simplicity, showing themselves as they are, and returning to their origins,” says Sofia Arribas and Saioa Goitia, founders of bridal brand Sophie et Voilà, to TZR. “Brides now prioritize celebration and naturalness over protocol and pomposity.”

The pandemic has inarguably led to a boost in popularity for casual bridal looks, but Arribas and Goitia point out that the inclination towards a laid-back aesthetic represents a certain type of bride and isn’t just a passing wedding trend. “The casual style has become popular among the coolest brides not because it is the latest trend, but because it fits more with the philosophy of these new brides who seek to be themselves and not princesses taken from a story,” the pair said. The dresses, then, chosen by such brides are the antithesis of ball gowns and overly dramatic looks. Think shorter length numbers with cool little details like puff sleeves or a breezy, beach-inspired frock you can rewear again down the line.

As COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, there will be brides who desire drama again in their outfits while others will prefer to stick with an easygoing wedding day look. If you fall into the latter category, take a glance at some of the best casual — but still stunningly beautiful — dresses on the market right now. Whether you’re getting married at a vineyard, throwing an intimate affair à la Ariana Grande, or eloping, you’ll find dress options for any occasion ahead.

