11 Celebrity Brides Who Didn't Wear Wedding Dresses
Break with tradition.
By
Emma Childs
6 hours ago
@sophiet
Emily Ratajkowski
The star got married in a $200 mustard-colored suit from Zara back in 2018. “I never loved the idea of wearing white for a wedding because I'm not a pure woman. I'm a woman with a lot of character and experience and life,”
she said to
Harper’s Bazaar
.
@emrata
Teyana Taylor
Forgoing wedding fashion traditions altogether,
singer Teyana Taylor
and NBA player Iman Shumpert wore coordinating “I Do” red leather jackets when they got married in 2016.
@teyanataylor
