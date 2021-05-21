(Celebrity)

11 Celebrity Brides Who Didn't Wear Wedding Dresses

Break with tradition.

By Emma Childs
Sophie Turner marries Joe Jonas in Las Vegas.

Emily Ratajkowski

The star got married in a $200 mustard-colored suit from Zara back in 2018. “I never loved the idea of wearing white for a wedding because I'm not a pure woman. I'm a woman with a lot of character and experience and life,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar.@emrata

Teyana Taylor

Forgoing wedding fashion traditions altogether, singer Teyana Taylor and NBA player Iman Shumpert wore coordinating “I Do” red leather jackets when they got married in 2016. @teyanataylor

