Your mom has lectured you time and time again on the importance of drinking eight cups of water a day (and no, chugging a venti iced coffee from Starbucks doesn’t count), so what better reminder than strapping your favorite 17oz bottle to your side like an accessory? As it happens, water bottle handbags are here to do just that — and there are so many amazing options to choose from.

Unsurprisingly, Chanel kicked off the haute water bottle bag movement with its Lambskin Quilted CC bag in its Cruise 2020 line (which you can still find floating around resell sites like eBay for upwards of $6500). Not too long after, the craze continued during Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Month when brands like Jacquemus, Chloé, Marine Serre, and Kenzo all offered their own takes on the bottle bag trend. And by the time the Spring/Summer 2021 was showing, the momentum was still going strong by way of Fendi’s raffia tote with a matching water bottle holder and Givenchy’s luxe silver engraved logo bottle with leather straps on the sides.

But now, it’s safe to say the style has reached a post-trend status — ie, it’s a simply a must-have for warm weather. This summer (which is posed to be scorching hot, so drink up!), there are chic, covetable versions from nearly every mega, capital F fashion house out there, as well as cult-y indie designers like Susan Alexandra, who just collaborated with sunscreen brand Supergoop! on a cheerful option in her signature colorful beads. (Naturally, the piece features an extra pocket for stashing your SPF.)

Melissa Morris, founder of Métier London, thinks water bottle bags have become a desired item due to the combination of the current lockdown and the increased focus on sustainability. But for her, the inspiration to create the bag was in response to requests from clients and friends, which she says many of her designs originate from. "They love to tell me a problem to find a solution for," she says. "In this case I met my friend, Isabelle Kountoure from the Financial Times, for a walk when lockdown eased in London and she asked me to make this for her." Morris immediately loved the idea, and during their walk when it started to rain, she has another genius thought: the bags should hold an umbrella, too. In turn, the label's elegant Water Bottle Holder fits both everyday necessities perfectly.

Likewise, Allison Hoeltzel Savini, founder of Officina del Poggio, believes this emerging bag trend could be in part from customers making more conscious choices in terms of fashion. "Fashion companies have recognized these eco-conscious habits of consumers so naturally it makes sense to create a product that appeals to them," she says. The brand was arguably one of the first to release a water bottle bag. "We launched the first Bottle Bag in August 2019 as part of a sustainable capsule collection with [model] Arizona Muse," says Savini. Similar to Métier London, the idea to launch bottle bags for Officina del Poggio came from a personal need. "I kept forgetting my reusable bottle and hated to purchase plastic bottles of water when on the go." Arizona told the founder she should make a bag for her bottle, so, she did.

You'll never forget to drink water again when you have a luxe carrier on you. Ahead, find 11 water bottle bags that'll make you look cute, and more importantly, stay hydrated.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.