“Go to Turks and Caicos, babe. Have you been to Turks and Caicos before? Best place ever,” Kylie Jenner recently asked Jake Shane on his podcast, Therapuss. “The mornings, the weather, the sunrises, the sunsets, the way that the air feels, the f—g sand, the crystal blue water.” After experiencing the destination in all its picturesque glory last month, I can attest to Jenner’s enthusiasm. Funny enough, my getaway happened to overlap with the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s brand trip. As I was packing, Jenner had just started documenting her vacation wardrobe on social media, so I knew I had to bring my fashion A-game when planning my island-ready outfits.

Not to toot my own horn, but I’d say my looks were a hit — at least if my DMs were any indication. Friends and followers were curious about a few of my standout pieces, including the shell-shaped top and shell-print trousers I shared on Instagram (courtesy of Farm Rio!), as well as my fish-shaped raffia bag from Simon Miller. Because our itinerary was fairly laid-back — think beachside lounging and alfresco dinners at the resort — I kept my wardrobe breezy, playful, and practical. Eye-catching, beach-ready separates were in heavy rotation, as were flowy dresses and comfortable flip-flops.

If you have a tropical getaway on the calendar, perhaps my Turks and Caicos outfits will spark some fashion inspiration.

Beach-Approved Separates

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Few brands champion vacation dressing quite like Farm Rio, in my opinion. Naturally, I knew I had to wear the label at some point during my trip. As someone who loves making a statement, I paired its shell-shaped peplum top with its printed balloon pants. Because I wanted the pieces to take center stage, I skipped a necklace and opted for simple white flip-flops instead.

Evening Ready

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

At a recent Rixo gifting suite in Los Angeles, this colorful printed piece practically jumped off the rack. I was instantly drawn to its breezy, feel-good design — and the fact that it exudes major Victoria Ratliff vibes. Though I wore the number to dinner, it would also make an excellent cover-up. I dialed up the tropical feel with the aforementioned fish-shaped Simon Miller bag and a pair of oval sunglasses from Elisa Johnson.

One-And-Done Number

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Bringing a versatile, one-and-done dress goes a long way, as it can easily take you from daytime outings to dinner. For my Turks and Caicos trip, I packed this blue ceramic print number from Los Angeles-based label Grover Rad. To elevate the look, I paired it with kitten heel sandals, though it would look equally chic with flip-flops or ballet flats. A pair of dangling House Of Harlow earrings rounded out the ensemble.

Crochet Set

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

A printed crochet set is practically made for a getaway, especially one to Turks and Caicos. This wavy striped iteration hails from Le Bop, Shopbop’s in-house label. While I wore the separates together, they can easily be mixed and matched with other summer staples. For footwear, I hopped aboard the season’s wedge trend, stepping out in a light blue suede pair from Marc Fisher. Lately, I've become a bit obsessed with anklets — so much so that I often wear a few on both ankles (because why not?).

Summer Layering

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Layering in the summer? Yes, it can be done. My take on the styling trick: wearing a super-short dress, like this Asta Resort number, over a swim skirt. It may sound like an unlikely pairing, but I’d argue the two are surprisingly chic together. (It's also a great hack if you’re worried about your dress being too short.) Finish the look with a woven bucket hat and strappy sandals, and you’re good to go.

Casual & Chic

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Blame it on being 5’2”, but I can’t get enough of the capri trend. I recently refreshed my collection with this yellow floral print pair from Mother. To give the bottoms a tropical twist for a boat day, I layered a fringe sarong over them. A white ribbed tank grounded the look, while pink aviator sunglasses and a puka shell necklace added just the right amount of fun.