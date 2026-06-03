True to Kylie Jenner form, the beauty mogul does not do things like everybody else — especially, when it comes to her brand, Kylie Cosmetics. For the company’s first summer trip since 2019, instead of taking influencers, the beauty mogul rounded up a group of her best friends (and her daughter, Stormi!), to join her for a private island experience in Turks & Caicos. And based on what she’s shared on social media thus far, her pastel bikini and ruffled swim skirt were right on theme with the rest of the branded baby pink trip.

On night one, Jenner showed up to their beachside sunset dinner wearing the first of a slew of Kylie Cosmetics pink looks: a triangle Jacquemus bikini paired with a matching ruffled swim skirt — officially confirming that water-friendly bottoms are back for summer 2026. She styled the frilly look with a pair of heeled thong sandals from Manolo Blahnik — a recent Jenner go-to — and a white crochet handbag to match. Whether she planned to actually go in the water remains unknown, but at least her bathing suit and accompanying swim skirt gave her the option.

As the trip continued, the founder shared a video to her Instagram showing off the villa they are staying at. Inside each product-filled room was typical influencer trip stuff: Itineraries, water bottles, and branded beach bags, towels, and robes. “Everything is pink,” she stated at the end of her tour.

In addition to white bikinis with everyone’s name in pink embroidery, Jenner also shared a look at the room of her best friend, Stas Karanikolaou, where you could find a custom bathing suit by Frankies Bikinis in the color “Kylie Cosmetics watermelon.”

Because on Jenner’s summer trip, no girly pink detail was without intention.