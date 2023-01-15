While it may be hard to believe, there are only about six weeks left until winter officially comes to an end, giving way to the beginning of spring. The weather during the in-between the seasons though, is notoriously hard to navigate fashion wise. One day, you’re trudging through slushy puddles in boots. Fast forward a week later and the warm, sunny weather implores you to wear ballet flats. Thus, it’s important to have a few pairs of transitional weather shoes (Zara offers several great options) in your footwear rotation — they’ll solve this “what do I wear” dilemma every time.

The Spanish retailer currently offers plenty of styles that you can buy now and wear into spring without a hitch. And, they nail all the leading shoe trends for Spring/Summer 2023. For starters, you can’t go wrong with a pair of lug-sole ankle boots ($70), which will protect you from impending rain puddles. If you’re obsessed with all things metallic, look no further than Zara’s metallic kitten heel booties ($90.) Should you want to try out the celeb-approved thigh-high boot trend, a pair of slinky over-the-knee boots ($40) will scratch that itch.

Scroll on to see, and shop, all the trendy footwear styles from Zara’s seasonal lineup, ahead.