How I’m Styling This Fall's Viral Platform Boot Trend

Take your wardrobe to new heights.

Personally, I think the onslaught of fall boot options can be a bit overwhelming. I usually stick to two or three solid pairs for the season that will carry through most of my necessity-based layering looks through fall and winter. Key factor in deciding which ones to invest in? A combination of style, comfort, and knowing that a New York City winter won’t take them down. So it makes sense then, that I’m all about the platform boot trend of 2022.

Platforms, as you may well know, are having a viral moment with celebrities and influencers. From their headlining performance on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways to their comeback tour for Fall/Winter 2022, the silhouette has been a major player at houses like Valentino, Bottega Veneta, and Rick Owens. These designers and more are continuing to reimagine the best of the sky-high shoe with iterations of chunky hot pink ankle boots, square-toe Mary Janes, and gladiator-style thigh highs. But for the all intents and purposes of my autumn shoe needs, I will be prioritizing the wearable and comfortable versions of these raised sole shoes. (Plus it never hurts to have a little bit of extra padding from the city sidewalks.)

In the months ahead, I’m most excited for the platform-ified (not a word, but should be) update of combat, Chelsea, and ‘90s grunge boots. To that end, I’ve shopped out these styles ahead — and my favorite styling ideas for incorporating these main-character boots into one’s closet.

With A Sweater Dress

A neutral sweater dress is a foolproof autumn piece that lends itself to layering and, of course, wearing all manner of boots. But thick-soled lace-up silhouettes have a hefty tread sole that can perfectly transition into winter weather. I would wear mine over a pair of warm wool socks for the ideal cozy look.

R13
Double Stack Boot
$1,295
Piece of White
Estelle Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$770
Falke
Family Women Socks
£13
Dior
Avant Premiere Cat-eye Metal Sunglasses
$470
Soko
Capsule Link Bracelet
$138

With A Skirt Suit

Chelsea platform boots are classic with a twist — so consider pairing them with another updated essential: the mini skirt suit. I love the riding-style height of the boots below and would also wear them under a trouser or with a midi-length slip dress for extra outfit options.

Prada
Monolith Nylon Tall Riding Boots
$1,590
Havre Studio
Skirt Set in Green
$299
By Far
Mini Amira Black Flat Grain Leather
$505
Monica Sordo
Oriente Earrings
$390
Mother
The Chin Ups Tank
$98

With A Floor-Sweeping Coat

Outerwear is the other most important chilly weather investment you can make, but I’ll save that for another story! That said, any boot you buy should work with a longline coat. Take a cue from this look and consider a pair with a chunky Y2K-inspired sole — it gives even the simplest of separates some edge.

Naked Wolfe
JAYDEN BLACK STRETCH
$400
Isabel Marant
Enarryli Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-blend Coat
$1,940
Bottega Veneta
Cassette Padded Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
$3,900
Third Crown
Hedron Three Row Ring
$160
Poppy Lissiman
Mimi
$130

With A Slip Skirt

Lug sole shoes are ideal for stomping the pavement streets. Pair this sturdy option with an easy slip skirt and an artfully printed T-shirt for a simple daytime look. And once you break these babies in, they’re just the thing to contrast a slinky little going out dress.

Ganni
Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots
$495
Proenza Schouler
Tie Dye Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$195
Co
Bias Cut Skirt
$595
Miu Miu
Leather Mesh and Straw Bucket Bag
$2,600
Oma The Label
The Natur Open Hoop Earrings
$70

With A Voluminous Skirt

Volume has continued to be an attending trend for fall and the full, ladylike midi is an elegant way to incorporate it into your closet. Why not have some extra fun and add a sultry high-heel platform? I love styling the two hero pieces together with a detail-clad button-down and silver jewelry.

Saint Laurent
Taboo Platform High Heel Boots
$1,795
Frame
The Oversized Shirt in Noir Multi
$348
Dior
Mid-Length Pleated Skirt
$4,300
Mateo
Studs
$375
The M Jewelers
The Old English Pendant Necklace
$140