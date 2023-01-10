If you keep an eye on footwear trends, you know that metallic shoes are about to be everywhere this spring. And even though the season hasn’t technically arrived yet, some celebrities are ahead of the curve and already gave the trend their seal of approval. One such person is Tracee Ellis Ross, who wore gold thigh-high boots for her appearance on the Today show on Jan. 9. The actor loved the look so much that she later shared photos of her ensemble on Instagram.

To get more specific, Ross sported BY FAR’s Stevie 99 boots in a glossy-metallic lac material. (The label is beloved by celebrities and fashion girls.) The shoe silhouette features a slouchy shaft, which was partially hidden underneath Ross’ flouncy midi skirt from Dries Van Noten. Her other pieces also came from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection — this included an apricot-hued button-down shirt and a gray oversized blazer. Lastly, she toted a burgundy-hued Frame XL Clutch bag from Marc Cross and accessorized with a medley of jewels from Jennifer Fisher and Ana Khouri.

It’s worth noting that the actor’s Dries Van Noten outfit looked nearly identical to its runway counterpart, save the glitzy shoes. As you can see in the photos below, even the clutch that Ross’ trusty stylist Karla Welch picked out for her look resembled the one that the model carried on the catwalk. The addition of statement metallic boots was a clever choice, as it made Ross’ outfit feel unique and reflected her penchant for wearing eye-catching footwear.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

In addition, Ross’ thigh-high boots are Anne Hathaway-approved. Back in November 2022, the actor’s stylist Erin Walsh shared a photo of Hathaway wearing the same metallic boots from BY FAR. Her outfit, though, included a thigh-skimming chocolate brown blazer and a matching turtleneck top underneath, allowing the boots to shine in full force.

The key takeaway here is that the metallic shoe trend is here to stay, which means you’ll likely see even more fashion-savvy celebs wearing them. (For further proof, Lily Collins sported a pair of metallic turquoise boots in Season 3 of Emily in Paris.) If you’re eyeing Ross’ exact shoes for yourself, make sure to act fast as they’re currently low in stock. Alternatively, you can shop identical styles from brands like Vince Camuto and Roberto Cavalli in TZR’s edit, ahead.