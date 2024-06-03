If you scroll through Emily Ratajkowski’s curated Instagram just once, you’ll understand just how booked and busy the fashion muse truly is. Between Ratajkowski’s headline-making street style ‘fits and her designer-clad appearances at various A-list affairs, you might forget she’s also a brand owner. Back in 2017, Ratajkowski, together with her childhood best friend Kat Mendenhall, created the swimwear and clothing label, Inamorata, which draws inspiration from the Southern California beach town Ratajkowski grew up in. And just this weekend, the multi-hyphenate released Inamorata’s latest swimwear collection titled ‘City Kini,’ complete with four sultry bikini sets.

In true Ratajkowski fashion, instead of posing within the comforts of a private studio, the Inamorata founder announced the new release with a photoshoot on the streets of New York — a fitting location given the title of the assemblage. As soon as the collection dropped on May 31, EmRata shared the official imagery on Instagram, which captured her in nothing but the bikini, made up of a triangle top and ultra-high-waisted bottoms. As she strutted along a crosswalk, Ratajkowski offered a close-up of the two-piece’s white, red, and orange graphic print adorned with cartoon-ish suns. Much like her recent street style selections, the My Body author paired her barely-there bikini with chunky white socks and red Vans sneakers. In other photos, she accessorized with yellow oval sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a minimalistic chain necklace, and even swapped her go-to Loewe carry-all for an iced coffee.

Over on Inamorata’s Instagram, the brand shared more promotional pics of their new beach-bound line. This time, the founder stunned in a different red and orange set, which featured a balconette silhouette on top and knotted cheeky bottoms. Ratajkowski ditched her ‘70s-inspired sunglasses for a gray Y2K pair and opted for the same classic accents as the first ensemble. It’s not clear what footwear she selected for the second set-up, but knowing EmRata, she chose the fire engine red sneakers once again.

The best part about Ratajkowski’s latest look? All her pieces are available to shop now — just in time for summer. So, get your hands on the curated edit below before they sell out.