These Comfortable Clothes Are Skyrocketing In Popularity Because They Look Great On Everyone

As any modern shopper knows, buying clothes online can be a risky business. Not only is there the possibility that the item you’ve ordered won’t fit, but sometimes (okay, oftentimes), that super-cute dress you saw on Instagram arrives looking nothing like it did in the picture. That’s why, when the rare piece of clothing comes along that actually looks just as good IRL and fits true to size, people tend to catch on quickly. Cue these comfortable clothes from Amazon that are skyrocketing in popularity right now, because they look good on literally everyone.

When you’re shopping on Amazon, it’s hard not to order your favorite items in every color. Lucky for you, these pieces are just as affordable as they are comfortable. There are a ton of fashion finds for under $30 that look great on everyone—and have thousands of reviews to prove it. Think cotton overalls you’ll actually wear, flare leggings and leopard pants that will put you right on-trend, and a chic, boxy blazer that’s bound to make any outfit look more expensive. Our editors even found a pair of best-selling bike shorts that you can grab for less than $20. That’s an item you’ll wear again and again.

Let’s be honest, Amazon reviewers are not exactly known for sugarcoating things, so when one goes as far as to say that they “couldn’t imagine” a piece of clothing could be so comfortable, you better believe that’s an item you need in your closet. Is your interest piqued? Then keep scrolling to discover the tops, bottoms, and dresses that are destined to become your new favorites.

1 This Casual Maxi Dress With Over 5,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon ANRABESS Long Sundress $35 See On Amazon This is the perfect basic dress for when you want to look stylish, but have no idea what else to wear. Featuring a relaxed, slouchy fit, subtle side slit, and roomy pockets, this dress is suitable for at least three seasons (just add a denim or leather jacket in the fall) and any occasion, as it can easily be dressed up or down. Choose from a variety of solid colors and fun prints, including tie dye and ombre. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

2 A Sporty-Chic Jumpsuit Made Of Soft Terry Fleece Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite go-to piece for lounging, running errands, walking the dog, grabbing coffee with friends... you name it, this jumpsuit is up for it. Made of a super-soft, French terry fabric with ample stretch, it’s sold in over 20 fun colors and can look like an entirely different piece when paired with the right jacket and shoes. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 23

3 These Comfy Pants In An On-Trend Leopard Print Amazon SySea High Waisted Leopard Print Palazzo Pants $36 See On Amazon These best-selling pants are trending on Amazon because they tick the two most important fashion boxes: they’re comfortable and chic. The self-tie belt adds a stylish (and practical) detail, and the “paper bag” waist lends itself particularly well to wearing with tucked-in bodysuits and tees. Plus, the overall shape — loose, but not too wide — looks amazing on everyone. Choose from over 10 solid colors or prints like chunky dots and palm leaves. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

4 A Slouchy 2-Piece Set For Lounging & Working From Home Amazon Mafulus Off Shoulder Knit Top and Drawstring Waist Short Set $42 See On Amazon If you can’t get enough of matching sets, add this one to your collection pronto. For less than $45, you get a slouchy, off-the-shoulder top and drawstring-waist shorts, both made of a cozy, textured material that’s breathable and soft. It’s perfect for lounging around the house and working from home, but it would look so cute for a night out with strappy sandals and lots of gold jewelry. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

5 This Cute, Floaty Dress In A Dainty Pattern Amazon Floerns A-Line Flared Midi Dress $38 See On Amazon How cute is this dainty nap dress? It looks so much more expensive than the $40 it’s currently going for, which is at least one of the reasons it’s skyrocketing in popularity right now. The A-line waist looks amazing on everyone, and you’ve got over 50 unique colors and prints to choose from. Go ahead and stock up on a few. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 56

6 A Cozy Cardigan That’s Light Enough For Summer Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long Cardigan Sweater $34 See On Amazon Finally: the perfect summer sweater. Made of 55% cotton blended with modal and polyester, the lightweight fabric has a relaxed, flowy fit, while two roomy front pockets provide ample room for your essentials. It’s also a great travel cardigan, since it takes up barely any room when folded and looks great with everything. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 18

7 This Swishy Maxi Skirt That Comes In Over 20 Unique Prints Amazon ZESICA Bohemian A Line Maxi Skirt $35 See On Amazon This maxi skirt is on its way to becoming as popular as the best-selling wrap dress by the same brand. Amazon shoppers love it because it looks great on everyone, and it can work in almost any season if you style it the right way. Another major bonus? It has pockets. And with over 25 eye-catching prints to choose from, you’re bound to find at least one that you love. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

8 The Tie-Waist Dress That’s Currently Trending On Amazon Amazon LILLUSORY Sleeveless Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress $34 See On Amazon This is one of the most popular dresses on Amazon right now — likely, because the simple, tank-style cut and tie-waist detail contribute to a silhouette that looks good on everyone. It’s also incredibly versatile: with sneakers and a denim jacket, it can look sporty and casual; with high-heel sandals and a pair of gold hoops, it can look dressy enough for a night out. Major bonus: It’s incredibly comfortable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

9 These Linen & Cotton Pants That Are An Amazing Bargain Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $32 See On Amazon These linen pants are kind of perfect: They’re comfortable, stylish, timeless, and, at less than $35, extremely reasonably priced — especially considering that they’re made of a 50/50 blend of linen and cotton. Be sure to pick up a pair in white for summer, but the denim-blue chambray, white and beige stripes, and orange abstract prints are all super cute, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 12

10 The Bodycon Midi Dress That’s Surprisingly Versatile Amazon JJ Perfection Scoop Tank Midi Dress $23 See On Amazon Bodycon dresses are back in a big way — and this one has the added benefit of being super comfortable and stretchy. This is a classic shape that looks great on everyone, and it makes a great layering piece, whether styled under a cropped jacket, chunky sweater, cardigan, or blazer. “It’s stretchy enough to where I am currently using this as a maternity dress but it will look great when I’m not pregnant anymore. It’s sooo soft and comfy and when stretches out doesn’t look off color like other dresses/fabrics. Super cute!” commented one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 16

11 These Best-Selling Bike Shorts With Over 50,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon SATINA High Waisted Bike Shorts $18 See On Amazon These bike shorts are number-one best-sellers on Amazon, and they boast over 50,000 five-star ratings, as well as over 15,000 glowing reviews. And what’s not to love? They’re comfy, cost less than $20, have two generously sized pockets, and come in lots of different colors and two different lengths. Keep the look sporty and pair them with a pullover sweatshirt and sneakers (very Princess Diana), or add some heeled mules and an oversized Oxford shirt for a more modern, on-trend vibe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Plus

Available colors: 21

12 A Comfy & Casual 3-Piece Set — For Less Than $50 Amazon Cosygal Crop Top and Palazzo Pants Set $47 See On Amazon This three-piece set includes a pair of comfy joggers, a long cardigan, and a cropped tank — all for less than $50. The perfect travel or WFH outfit when worn together, each piece can also be styled separately with other existing pieces in your wardrobe, so you’re definitely getting a great value. If you don’t like this particular set pictured, it’s also available in over 60 other unique styles. Available sizes: 4-6 — 16-18

Available styles: 60+

13 This Popular Maxi Dress That Can Look Dressy Or Casual Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon Comfy enough to be worn as a nightgown, but stylish enough for dinner out or a get-together with friends, this best-selling maxi dress is worthy of a spot in your wardrobe. It’s been getting a lot of buzz on Amazon lately, mainly because it’s super comfortable, but also, because the classic silhouette looks amazing on everyone. It’s made with 95% rayon and 5% elastane, so it’s nice and stretchy, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 19

14 A Pair Of Super-Cozy Joggers With Over 15,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings Amazon Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant $19 See On Amazon Every comfort-forward wardrobe needs a few (okay, several) pairs of joggers. And these hit all the right notes. Made of super-soft French terry, they have an adjustable drawstring waist, side pockets, and a tapered ankle, so they look a lot more polished than sweats. They come in lots of fun colors and prints, too, from the on-trend orange pictured to leopard, tie dye, and camo. Love a matching set? Amazon Essentials also makes a coordinating crewneck sweatshirt and hoodie. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 31

15 The Slouchy Jumpsuit That’s A Consistent Best-Seller On Amazon Amazon Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon Another cute, comfy, one-and-done outfit, this slouchy jumpsuit is bound to become your new go-to for lazy days at home and running errands. It could function as a cute beach cover-up with a bikini, but it looks great over a T-shirt or tank top, too. To dress it up a bit, try adding a belt at the waist and some heels. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 45

16 This Puff-Sleeve Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Summer Casual Dress $41 See On Amazon This is another comfy-chic dress worth adding to your collection. Featuring puff sleeves, a midi hem, and three subtle layers of ruffles, it looks amazing on everyone and works for every imaginable occasion. And all it takes is a simple change of footwear — and maybe a few thoughtful accessories — to dress it up or down. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

17 The Comfy Drawstring Shorts With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon Dokotoo Comfy Drawstring Shorts $26 See On Amazon With over 5,000 five-star ratings, these shorts are a bonafide hit among Amazon shoppers. Though they’re super comfy and casual, they still look relatively polished, especially when paired with a pretty blouse and sandals. “These shorts are great for wearing casual or dressing up a little. They are super comfortable and the fit is exactly what I was looking for, not too tight and not too baggy,” summed up one Amazon reviewer of the appeal. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

18 This Floral Tie-Waist Maxi Skirt That’s Perfectly On Trend Amazon Yonala Floral Wrap Skirt $23 See On Amazon In case you haven’t noticed, the maxi trend skirt is back — so it’s no wonder that this floral wrap skirt is skyrocketing in popularity right now. Amazon reviewers say it looks just like the picture, which is *not* something to be taken for granted when it comes to online shopping. This skirt is a perfect beach cover up, great to throw in your bag for vacation, and can easily be transitioned from day to night with a pair of strappy heels, a crop top, and your favorite jewelry. Available sizes: Small—3X-Large

Available colors: 18

19 A Comfy Sweatshirt Dress That’s Giving Major Athleisure Vibes Amazon The Drop Iona Long Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress $40 See On Amazon If you prefer to run your errands in your sweats, but don’t want to look like you just rolled out of bed, this sweatshirt dress is exactly what you need. It also makes a great fashionable travel outfit. The material is soft, stretchy, and incredibly comfortable. Add this to your cart in any of the 12 color options, and you can feel like you just rolled out of bed, without actually looking like it. Available sizes: XX-Small—5X

Available colors: 12

20 Cropped Yoga Pants That Are So Chic, You Can Wear Them To The Office Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants $27 See On Amazon Ever wish you could sport your favorite yoga attire to the office? Well, now you can. These bootleg pants are not your traditional yoga pants. First of all, they won’t cling to your body, and second, you can wear them both on and off the mat. The material is moisture-wicking and stretchy (meeting all your yoga needs), and the wide-leg hem gives them a polished look that’s fully office appropriate. Pair with a chunky turtleneck and loafers in the fall, or with a white T-shirt, cropped jacket, and pumps in the warmer weather. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

21 A Relaxed, Lightweight Sweatshirt With The Cutest Prints & Colors Amazon BTFBM Sweatshirt $27 See On Amazon Camo pink, leopard blue, and apricot are just three of the 23 different designs this cute and comfy sweatshirt is available in. With standout details like a side slit and cuffed sleeves, this sweatshirt will pull together any basic outfit. Amazon shoppers love its lightweight material and versatility. Wear it with your favorite leggings for a casual look, or dress it up with jeans and a pair of heeled booties. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 23

22 The Softest Sleeveless Midi Dress You’ll Bring On Every Upcoming Vacation Amazon Daily Ritual Sleeveless Midi Dress $33 See On Amazon Not only is this sleeveless midi dress ridiculously comfortable, but it truly looks great on everyone. With a near-perfect rating on Amazon (and thousands of rave reviews), this dress is a serious fan-favorite. It will take up a very minimal amount of space in your suitcase, it works for literally any occasion — dressy or casual — and the jersey material is so soft, you’ll want to wear it again and again. Lucky for you, it comes in seven colors — each of which deserve a spot in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 7

24 This Classic Midi Dress That’s Great For Any Occasion Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Midi Dress $12 See On Amazon The super-soft jersey material of this midi dress makes it a great basic for everyday wear, and the V-neckline and midi length help it transition easily from day to night. With seven color options to choose from, there’s something for everyone and every occasion. No wonder thousands of shoppers are raving about this dress on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 11

25 A Halter-Style Sweater Tank That’s As Fashionable As It Is Comfortable Amazon SySea Summer Loose Knit Shirts $29 See On Amazon This knit halter sweater is so much more than a basic tank. Wear it to the office, on vacation, or on your next date night — it’ll look polished with literally anything, whether you style it with dress pants or distressed blue jeans. The lightweight material and loose fit makes this sweater tank comfortable enough to wear lounging around at home, too. You’ll want multiples of this one. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 20

26 These Comfy, On-Trend Yoga Pants With Over 15,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon SATINA Palazzo Pants $19 See On Amazon Fashion and comfort don’t always go hand-in-hand, but these flare leggings are equal parts trendy, comfortable, and affordable. The buttery-soft material will make you never want to take them off, and, thanks to the Y2K fashion renaissance that shows no signs of going away, the flared style is currently skyrocketing in popularity. This particular pair of leggings is a serious best-seller on Amazon, with over 15,000 perfect ratings to prove it. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 16

27 This Versatile T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want To Wear Daily Amazon Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress $17 See On Amazon Which, by the way, you totally can. This T-shirt dress comes in over 15 colors and is fitting for nearly any occasion, especially because it makes a great layering piece (try it with booties, a denim jacket, and a plaid shirt tied around your waist in the fall). The loose-fitting, relaxed style looks great on everyone, and the luxe, jersey material will feel so comfortable and soft against your skin. It’s also less than $20 and has Amazon reviewers raving about its versatility, quality, and comfort level. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 16

28 A Cozy, Classic Sweatshirt For Less Than $15 Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $11 See On Amazon This classic crewneck sweatshirt is a closet staple that you’ll want to order in multiple colors — and since it costs less than $15, you absolutely can. With over 30,000 5-star ratings and hailing from a beloved, comfort-focused brand, you already know this is a must-have. Though it’s undoubtedly casual, it can also look dressy with a pair of tailored jeans and pointy pumps. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 11

29 These Wide-Leg Trousers That Are As Comfortable As Pajamas—But Way Cuter Amazon Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon Set aside your skinny jeans, because wide-leg pants are having a serious moment. Hop on the (incredibly chic and comfortable) trend with these trousers that are truly one of the best wide-leg pants out there. The high-waisted, pleated cut looks great on everyone and can be styled for any occasion; plus, they’re less than $35 on Amazon. Tuck in a fitted top and add a sleek heel for an office look that you can take straight from work to dinner. Available sizes: X-Small Short—2X

Available colors: 32

30 A Laid-Back Button Down That Still Looks Polished Amazon Astylish Corduroy Shirt $35 See On Amazon Who said you can’t look polished and feel ultra cozy? Whoever it was, this corduroy button down shirt is proving them wrong — and so are its 4,000-plus five-star Amazon ratings. Reviewers say this shirt is great quality, comfortable, and “even more beautiful in person.” They’re getting so many compliments, they’re coming back to order it in multiples. At $35 with 23 color options to choose from, who wouldn’t? Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 23

31 The Fan-Favorite Jeggings That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging $32 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are warning that these jeggings are so great, they’re going to be sold out soon. “I couldn’t imagine that jeggings can be so comfortable and make me look great at the same time,” one reviewer raved. Others say they love the fit, material, and, of course, the compliments they get when they wear these. The front and back pockets and the side seams make these so much more than just a pair of leggings — they actually look like a pair of real jeans. They’re practically essential if you enjoy tucking your pants into boots, but they look great with all other footwear, too. Available sizes: 0—30 Plus (including long and short sizes)

Available colors: 22

32 The Softest Jersey T-Shirt You Can Literally Pair With Anything Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey T-Shirt $18 See On Amazon When it comes to basic T-shirts, there’s always room in your closet for one more. Especially if it’s as comfortable and affordable as this $18 jersey tee. With 20 different colors to choose from and endless styling potential, adding this to your cart is a no-brainer. It’s super soft and lightweight, and its longer hem makes it great for tucking into pants or pairing with leggings. You’ll definitely want this in classic black and white, but it also comes in a cute striped print that’s equally versatile. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 20

33 A Pair Of Comfy Cotton Overalls That Nail Casual-Chic Dressing Amazon YESNO Baggy Cotton Overalls $26 See On Amazon Overalls are one of those closet items that are great in theory, but often end up collecting more dust than compliments. That’s about to change with this pair of baggy cotton overalls that over 9,000 people are raving about on Amazon. Made from 100% cotton, these overalls are so soft and comfortable, you’ll immediately want to order another pair. These look great on everyone, and with anything — a basic tee, tank, or long-sleeve shirt, or even under a chunky sweater. Most importantly, there are pockets. Available sizes: X-Small—5X-Large

Available colors: 14

34 The Best-Selling T-Shirt You Didn’t Know Your Closet Was Missing Amazon Levi's Perfect Tee-Shirt $22 See On Amazon “The perfect T-shirt doesn’t...” Oh wait, it does exist. True to its name, this best-selling Levi’s T-shirt is indeed perfect. This graphic tee is skyrocketing in popularity because shoppers love how well it fits, but it also gets points for its retro-chic design that’ll bring a basic pair of jeans or denim cutoffs to life. And instead of the boxy, stiff feel other T-shirts have, this one is soft, loose, and comfortable. If you don’t like the exact red and white style pictured, note that it comes in 37 other unique designs. Available sizes: X-Small—4X

Available colors: 38

35 This Beautiful Coverup That Can Be Worn Off The Beach, Too Amazon Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover Up $29 See On Amazon A beach coverup that doubles as a shirt-dress *and* looks great on everyone? For less than $30? You may as well order a few. Another space-saving piece that’s perfect for travel, this swimsuit coverup can work double time off the beach as a trendy, asymmetrical tunic. Take it from the beach to the streets with a pair of bike shorts or leggings, and you’re guaranteed both comfort and style. Sold in over 50 colors and prints, its quickly becoming one of the most popular fashion items on Amazon. Available sizes: Small—3X-Large

Available colors: 54

36 These Yoga-Chic Lounge Pants That Are A Year-Round Staple Amazon DIBAOLONG Yoga Sweatpants $24 See On Amazon Versatility, comfort level, affordability, and style are just a few of the reasons these lounge pants are best-sellers on Amazon. They’re super soft and comfortable, perfect for low-impact workouts, and come in over 20 distinct colors, all for less than $25. The ruched, crossover waist adds an extra stylish touch, so consider pairing them with a crop top to show off that detail. Available sizes: X-Small—4X-Large

Available colors: 23

37 A Flowy, Fashionable Maxi Dress That’s As Comfy As A Nightgown Amazon MakeMeChic Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon This gorgeous maxi dress feels as cool as it looks. Dress it up with heels or wear it with sneakers for a day of (very fashionable) errands. Whatever you’re doing, you’ll be turning heads — and garnering compliments. If you want a less oversized look, Amazon reviewers (or should we say, ravers) recommend sizing down. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 41

38 These Soft Denim Joggers That Have Shoppers Pleasantly Surprised Amazon Sidefeel Pull-on Distressed Denim Joggers $41 See On Amazon These denim joggers are a fan-favorite for good reason. The material is incredibly soft, the drawstring waist amplifies their comfort, and the distressed style gives them the appearance of real jeans. These joggers are your new favorite solution to those days when you need to pull together a look, but just can’t seem to get out of your sweatpants. Pair them with a plain white T-shirt and white sneakers for a relaxed look, or dress them up with a pair of sandals or heels. Available sizes: Small—4X-Large

Available colors: 27

39 A Boxy Blazer To Make Any Outfit Look More Expensive Amazon The Drop Blake Long Blazer $70 See On Amazon Add the right boxy blazer to any outfit and it will automatically look 10 times more polished. This one is gaining serious popularity due to its ability to create a full-on *look* that anyone can rock. Wear it with a pair of slacks and a tucked in sleeveless top for an office look that’s sure to create coworker-envy, or use it to pull together a casual jeans-and-a-tee combo. Don’t sleep on this staple. Available sizes: X-Small—5X

Available colors: 7