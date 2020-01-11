32 Timeless Pieces That Look Expensive But Are Actually Under $50 On Amazon

As any savvy shopper will tell you, building the perfect wardrobe requires an excellent sense of balance. Occasional splurges are undeniably fun, but all the statement jackets and trendy bags in the world will end up collecting dust if you don’t own a selection of timeless, versatile basics to pair them with. Luckily, achieving a well-balanced wardrobe is easy to do without blowing your entire monthly shopping budget. In fact, this edit features 38 timeless pieces that look and feel expensive, but are actually under $50 on Amazon — stick with these, and you’ll be able to fill all the gaps in your wardrobe while still leaving enough room in your budget to splurge.

If you’re feeling skeptical about finding well-made clothing on Amazon, know that in just the past couple of years, the online retailer has become a fashion destination in its own right. Besides their seemingly endless selection of clothes, shoes, and accessories and the launch of several of their own in-house brands, there's also the competitive pricing, fast (and usually free) shipping, the seamless checkout process, and Prime member perks. Take Prime wardrobe, for example — a service that allows members to try out eligible pieces for up to seven days before deciding whether or not to keep them. You only get charged for what you wind up keeping, and returns are free.

Intrigued? Then go ahead and scroll through this edit of stylish, expensive-looking pieces to buy on Amazon right now.

1. A Swarovski Crystal Necklace That Looks Like A Real Diamond PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal $14 Amazon See On Amazon Dainty and delicate, this minimalist pendant necklace is perfect for everyday wear. Wear it on its own for a subtle hint of sparkle, or layer it with other necklaces to create a bolder look. The simple design consists of a thin, elegant chain in either rose or yellow gold, with a single solitaire-cut Swarovski crystal in a 14-karat gold-plated setting.

2. The Top-Rated Levi's Jeans That Are As Comfortable As Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $24 Amazon See On Amazon Levi's denim is about as timeless as it gets — and these comfortable skinny jeans prove that the brand still knows how to create a customer favorite. Garnering over 4,000 glowingly positive reviews, the soft, stretchy skinnies are designed to look like regular jeans, but the elasticized waist means they're infinitely more comfortable. Available sizes: 2 — 20

3. A Pair Of Sleek Flats You'd Never Guess Cost Under $25 Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat $23 Amazon See On Amazon While the sensible sold on these faux leather flats makes them ideal for everyday wear, sophisticated details — the sleek pointed toe, the soft gold finish — ensure the look is anything but mundane. While a great pair of classic flats that go with everything is a must for any shoe collection, it's worth picking these up in the trendy leopard print style as well. Available sizes: 5 — 13

4. These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Are Surprisingly Chic Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Even if you're lucky enough to have perfect 20-20 vision, you'll still want to invest in these blue light-blocking glasses. Sold in a two-pack that includes both black and clear, the classic frames are surpisingly stylish. More importantly, however, the glasses protect your eyes from the potentially damaging blue light that's emitted from computers, TVs, and phone screens.

5. A Classic Fedora To Add A Stylish Touch To Any Outfit Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $17 Amazon See On Amazon Elevate any outfit with this classic fedora — trendy and timeless all at once, it can make something as simple as jeans and T-shirt feel so much more stylish. The simple design features a hidden band inside the inner lining, allowing you to adjust the size to ensure a perfect fit. Reviewers can't stop singing the hat's praises, giving it more than 2,000 glowingly positive reviews. "I get compliments all the time!" one person wrote.

6. The High-Waisted Jeans That Reviewers Say Are "Perfect" Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic Tapered Jean $21 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers can't get enough of these best-selling stretch jeans by Gloria Vanderbilt, giving them more than 2,300 perfect five-star reviews. Cut in a sleek, feminine silhouette that sits right at the waist, they're fitted through the hip and thigh with a subtly tapered leg. "These pants!! What can I say about them except THANK GOD they exist," one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: 4 — 24

7. A Pair Of Satin Mules With A Gorgeous Bow Accent The Drop Women's Essen Bow Pointed Toe Flat Mule Sandal $49 Amazon See On Amazon Proof that flat shoes can still look totally elevated, these sleek slip-on mules can easily be dressed up or down for whatever you have going on. The feminine pointed toe and elegant bow detail add polished sophistication, whether you choose a style in shimmering satin or buttery-soft microsuede. Available sizes: 6 — 11

8. A Luxuriously Soft Wrap That Feels Exactly Like Real Cashmere HOYAYO Cashmere Wool Shawl Wraps $31 Amazon See On Amazon The definition of relaxed elegance, this multi-use wrap is a easy way to layer sumptuous texture and color into any cold-weather look. Made of a luxuriously soft wool blend that feels like real cashmere, the simple design comes in 14 different colors, including black, camel, and a vibrant cherry red.

9. A Classic Button-Down Blouse In A Trendy Animal Print ECOWISH Womens V-Neck Leopard Shirt $16 Amazon See On Amazon Definitive proof that leopard print is, in fact, a neutral, this sleek, simple blouse will pair beautifully with just about everything in your closet. Tuck it into your pencil skirt or wear it under a blazer for work, or wear it with your jeans for an effortless weekend look. "It has a soft, silky, expensive feel and feels wonderful on," one reviewer reported. Available sizes: S — XXXL

10. A Soft, Stylish Top That's Relaxed, But Not Shapeless Meraki Women's Relaxed Fit Jersey Tie Front Top $15 Amazon See On Amazon A minimalist tie cinches the waist on this versatile tunic top, adding feminine shape and structure to the relaxed, oversized silhouette. Made of silky-soft jersey that drapes ever-so-elegantly, the classic, sophisticated style pairs equally as well with jeans, skirts, or slacks. Choose from three essential colors, black, grey, or navy — or just admit you're going to need all three. Available sizes: XXS — XXXL

11. An Effortlessly Chic Shift Dress To Take You From Work To Cocktails find. Women's Asymmetric Drape Hem Shift Dress $44 Amazon See On Amazon There's so much to love about this versatile shift dress — designed with an elegant draped detail and a visually-striking asymmetrical hemline, it not only looks chic, but it's incredibly comfortable, too. Pair it with tights and booties for an easy, office-friendly outfit, or dress it up with sleek stilettos for date night or a cocktail party. Available sizes: XS — XXXL

12. A Merino Wool Sweater At An Unbeatable Price Meraki Women's Fine Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater $27 Amazon See On Amazon This merino wool pullover will make for an excellent addition to any collection of cozy knits — after all, no wardrobe is complete without at least one classic V-neck sweater. Made of 100 percent wool in a classic, slightly fitted silhouette, the sweater's smooth, soft knit is the perfect weight for layering. Available sizes: XS — XXXL

13. A Classic Denim Jacket That You Can Wear All Year Round Daily Ritual Women's Denim Jacket $39 Amazon See On Amazon An effortlessly cool staple that will never go out of style, this classic denim jacket will get plenty of wear throughout all four seasons. Made of smooth cotton denim in your choice of three washes, a hint of added stretch makes it comfortable to move in. Layer it over a flirty sundress, throw it on with joggers, or pair it with vintage jeans for a retro denim-on-denim look. Available sizes: XS — XXL

14. A Comfortable Jersey Dress With Deep, Spacious Pockets Meraki Women's A-line V-neck Midi Dress with Pockets $21 Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get much more versatile than this soft V-neck midi dress — cut of smooth, silky jersey in a classic A-line silhouette, the minimalist design is like a perfectly blank canvas that's just waiting to be accessorized. Add sleek pumps and a waist-cinching belt to elevate the look for work, or keep things casual with a pair of classic white sneakers. Available sizes: XS — XL

15. The Open-Front Coat That's Effortlessly Cool & Cozy Angashion Long Fleece Open Front Cardigan $42 Amazon See On Amazon Wrap yourself in effortless style with this versatile fleece coat — with its fluffy fabric and open-front design, it's the type of go-to statement piece you'll reach for time and time again. According to one reviewer, "This jacket is absolutely amazing, very stylish but feels like wearing the softest, comfiest blanket." Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16. These Effortlessly Chic Pants To Mix Up Your Work Wardrobe find. Women's Wide Leg Pants $35 Amazon See On Amazon Classic trouser styling makes these black pants a work wardrobe essential — but with their stylish wide leg silhouette, they feel playful enough to pull out on the weekends, too. Made of a breathable, medium-weight fabric that contains elastane for added stretch, they're wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and perfect for year-round wear. Available sizes: XS — XXXL

17. The Top-Rated Adidas Sneakers That Come In 25 Colors & Styles adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker $47 Amazon See On Amazon The definition of classic, these sporty-chic adidas sneakers are the ideal shoes to pair with any athleisure-inspired look, and they're also an effortlessly cool way to dress down your favorite skirts and dresses. Reviewers say they're supportive, well-made, and durable, giving them almost 2,000 perfect five-star reviews. "I feel like I'm walking on clouds with how white and comfy they are," one person gushed. Available sizes: 5 — 11

18. This Perfect LBD That Can Work For Any Occasion The Drop Women's Amelia Square Neck Strappy Body Con Midi Tank Dress $40 Amazon See On Amazon With its sophisticated square neck and sleek, slim-fitting silhouette, this versatile bodycon dress is sure to turn heads, but the demure, knee-grazing length means it's still polished enough to layer under your favorite blazers or sweaters for work. Made of a soft, substantial blend of viscose and elastane, it has a comfortable ribbed texture and a slightly asymmetrical hem. Available sizes: XXS — XXL

19. A Slinky Leopard Slip Skirt That's Incredibly Easy To Style Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt $24 Amazon See On Amazon The possible ways to style this '90s-inspired slip skirt are virtually endless — wear it with a fitted turtleneck and sleek boots to create a work-appropriate look, keep things casual with sneakers and a faded tee, or pair it with a moto jacket and chunky combat boots to amp up the edge factor. Made of sleek, slinky satin that reviewers swear feels like real silk, the trendy leopard print makes any outfit feel fun. Available sizes: S — XL

20. The Perfect Everyday Tote — & It Costs Just $15 Nodykka Tote Bag $15 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to believe the price of this top-rated tote — made of soft vegan leather with a subtle pebbled texture, it has the sophisticated look and feel of a bag that costs ten times as much. The slouchy, oversized design is simple and spacious, with an inner pocket, magnetic closure, and an elegant tassel detail. Choose from more than 50 colors and styles, including Burgundy, beige, and a pretty pastel pink.

21. The Pajama-Soft Knit Set You'll Want To Own In All 13 Colors ZESICA Knit Outfit $33 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a buttery-soft fabric that feels great against your skin, this sweet and simple loungewear set is comfortable enough to wear as pajamas yet stylish enough to wear out. The top features bubble sleeves and the shorts have a tie waistband so you can get the perfect fit. One reviewer reported, "You can literally wear this to sleep, to go out, and I’d say you can also wear this set to the gym because it is so breathable!" Wear the set together or as separates. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22. A Silky Printed Scarf That Can Be Worn So Many Different Ways GERINLY Silk Hair Scarf $9 Amazon See On Amazon Tie this silky leopard print scarf around your neck, in your hair, or around the handle of your handbag — similar to the perfect red lipstick or a classic pair of hoop earrings, it'll add instant sophistication to even the most basic outfit. Made of soft, smooth, lightweight viscose, it's available in several variations of the trendy animal print.

23. A Grownup Take On The Classic Backpack B&E LIFE Fashion Shoulder Bag Rucksack $24 Amazon See On Amazon Equal parts stylish and practical, this small vegan leather backpack is a chic alternative to a more traditional tote or handbag. A sophisticated take on the classic grade school carry-all, the bag's interior compartment boasts plenty of space for all your everyday essentials, including a full-sized wallet, makeup, books, and even a tablet.

24. A Chic Puffed Sleeve Blouse That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down SheIn Women's Puff Sleeve Top $18 Amazon See On Amazon Playful puffed sleeves add striking visual interest to this otherwise simple blouse — every bit as versatile as your favorite crewneck T-shirt, it'll pair equally as well with all the jeans, slacks, and skirts that are already in your closet. "I get compliments on this top all the time," one reviewer wrote. "It feels great against the skin and is easy to wear." Available sizes: XXS — XXXL

25. A Versatile Shift Dress You Can Literally Wear Anywhere BELONGSCI Women's Mini Shift Dress $23 Amazon See On Amazon Playful bell sleeves give this otherwise simple shift dress a fun, stylish touch — depending on how it's accessorized, the versatile design can lend itself to a whole range of different looks, from casual to dressed up. Reviewers say it's well-made and comfortable, giving it more than 2,500 glowingly positive reviews. Plus, it's available in an extensive selection of colors and prints, ranging from bold florals to trendy snakeskin. Available sizes: XS — XL

26. A Fashion-Forward Sneaker Sold In Three Neutral Colors adidas VS Advantage Clean Shoes Women's $35 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're meeting a friend for lunch or running errands around town, you'll love throwing on these comfortable adidas sneakers for whatever you've got going on. With a sleek, athleisure-friendly design, they'll pair equally as well with all your favorite jeans, joggers, and dresses. Choose from three versatile colors: black, beige, or charcoal grey. Available sizes: 5 — 11

27. An Affordable Pair Of Cubic Zirconia Studs That Look Exactly Like Real Diamonds Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $11 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers swear these top-rated cubic zirconia studs could easily pass for genuine diamonds, giving them nearly 3,000 perfect five-star reviews. Classic and elegant, the stones are basket-set in sterling silver, meaning they're not likely to irritate sensitive ears. "These earrings are, in a word, AMAZING. They sparkle just as much as my genuine diamond studs," one reviewer gushed.

28. A Pair Of Cozy Slippers You Can Wear Inside & Outside HALLUCI Cross Band Plush Fleece Indoor/Outdoor Slippers $24 Amazon See On Amazon The fleece upper combined with a memory foam insole and durable EVA sole make these plush slippers convenient for everyday wear. They're comfortable for wearing around the house, but their waterproof, anti-slip soles will keep you dry and steady if you want to take them for a cruise outside, too. Choose from 7 colors, ranging from a neutral beige to saturated burgundy to rosy pink. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29. These Calvin Klein Dress Pants That You'll Want To Own In Every Color Calvin Klein Women's Cropped Leg Pull On Pants $44 Amazon See On Amazon Combining the comfort of leggings with the polish of tailored slacks, these pull-on pants from Calvin Klein live up to the brand's reputation for balancing sophistication and ease. Made of a stretchy, substantial material in a slim silhouette, they have a slight crop at the ankle and an easy pull-on waist. Choose from eight colors, including khaki, navy, and a chic floral print. Available sizes: XS — XL

30. A Soft, Simple Tunic With A Flowy Hanky Hem Star Vixen Women's Plus-Size Hanky Hem Top $22 Amazon See On Amazon An asymmetrical hanky hemline adds a visually striking detail to this silky-soft tunic top. Other highlights include a flowy, relaxed silhouette, a subtle scoop neckline, and dainty cinching at the elbow-length sleeves. Choose from a range of nine stylish colors and prints, including a rich plum, bold stripes, and a trendy leopard print. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

31. These Comfortable Block Heel Mules You'll Wind Up Living In MAYPIE Chunky Heels Mules $38 Amazon See On Amazon Pair these sleek slip-on mules with a silky midi skirt, cropped slacks, or your favorite pair of jeans — no matter how you style them, they'll add sophisticated polish to just about any look. Made of faux leather with a chic pointed toe and sturdy block heel, they're a comfortable, practical choice for just about any occasion. Available sizes: 6 — 11