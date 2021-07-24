45 Incredibly Stylish Basics On Amazon For Under $25

There’s no denying that some things are worth splurging on: statement coats, investment bags, diamond earrings, Amina Muaddi shoes... But when it comes to basics, that’s where smart shoppers know to save their money. If you’re looking to stock your wardrobe with a selection of goes-with-everything staples (without blowing your shoe budget, that is), you’ve come to the right place, because ahead, you’ll find 45 incredibly stylish basics for under $25 — and they’re all available on Amazon Fashion.

There’s an assortment of tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories in this edit, but what every piece has in common is that they’re all absolutely timeless, not to mention surprisingly high quality for the price. In other words: You’ll be wearing these things for years to come. Some of them may even last you a lifetime with proper care.

Most of these pieces are great for layering, too, though there are plenty of one-and-done outfits featured here, from slinky wrap dresses to cozy-chic jumpsuits to statement skirts that need only a simple white tee.

To shop 45 of the most stylish basics you can buy on Amazon, keep scrolling. Then, check out even more style staples that will go with everything in your closet.

1 A More Stylish Alternative To Basic T-Shirts & Tanks Amazon Meladyan Meladyan Solid Cotton Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee $19 See On Amazon Switch out your basic T-shirt for this sleeveless tee with subtle padded shoulders — it’ll add a cool, ‘80s-inspired touch to any outfit. Available in both bright and neutral colors, it pairs especially well with menswear-inspired trousers and a belt, though it’ll look equally cute with jeans, denim cutoffs, and mini skirts, too. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Long

Available styles: 17

2 The Perfect Little Hoops For Everyday Wear Amazon PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings $13 See On Amazon The perfect basic earrings for everyday wear, these tiny double hoops come in your choice of rose, white, or yellow gold plating. Despite their low price tag, their quality is impressive: the posts are made of sterling silver, and they’re free of nickel and lead, so they shouldn’t irritate sensitive ears.

3 A Slinky Jersey Dress That’s Comfy Enough To Lounge In Amazon Daily Ritual Sleeveless Jersey Midi Dress $22 See On Amazon Equal parts sexy and comfortable, this sleeveless midi dress is one of the most versatile pieces you could own. Wear it alone with heels and earrings for a night out; wear it with a cropped jacket and sneakers for a casual daytime look; layer it under a chunky cardigan for a cozy, early autumn vibe; or, lounge in it around the house since it’s that comfortable. It’s made of Daily Ritual’s signature jersey material, which is soft, slinky, and just the right amount of stretchy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X

Available colors: 10

4 These Flowy Wide-Leg Pants That You’ll Wind Up Living In Amazon Eteviolet Wide Leg Pants $15 See On Amazon Falling somewhere between sweats and dress pants, these chic, wide-leg pants will become your new go-tos. They’re light and flowy enough to wear in the summer, but they could also work with booties and a cropped jacket when the weather gets cool (which means they’re versatile enough to take you from the office to the beach, if you live somewhere warm). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 17

5 The Perfect, Boxy White Tee Amazon Mae Drop Shoulder T-Shirt $14 See On Amazon Consider this the perfect white T-shirt you’ve been looking for. It has a slightly cropped, boxy fit with dropped shoulders and a hem that’s longer in the back. You’ll wind up reaching for this every day, so it’s probably best to stock up on a few — and in addition to classic white, it also comes light gray, charcoal, and gray-and-white stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

6 These On-Trend Bike Shorts That Still Feel Eternally Cool Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $21 See On Amazon These days — just like in the ‘90s — bike shorts are considered a wardrobe staple. If you don’t yet have a pair, or simply need more, these are the ones to buy. They’re a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 40,000 five-star ratings and reviews — a cult-like following if there ever was one. What makes them so special? They come in two different lengths, have surprisingly roomy pockets, and are made of a stretchy, moisture-wicking material with four-way stretch and mild compression. What’s more, they’re offered in dozens of colors and prints, from heather purple to on-trend tie dye. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 43

7 The Versatile Shirt That Belongs In Every Wardrobe Amazon Amazon Essentials Poplin Button Down Shirt $22 See On Amazon One can never own too many classic button-down shirts. You can make them look preppy and professional for the office, or wear them unbuttoned over a bra-top for a cool, modern look. This one comes at a particularly appealing price, especially considering its 100% cotton construction. Choose from an assortment of colors and prints, including solids, gingham, and stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 14

8 A Denim Jacket With A Sherpa Collar — For An Unbelievable Price Amazon Jessica Simpson Distressed Denim Jacket $24 See On Amazon Only on Amazon could you find a jacket like this for less than $25. It comes from Jessica Simpson’s eponymous brand, and features a cozy sherpa collar, distressed detailing, and two front pockets. The denim shell is made of 100% cotton that feels soft, not stiff, and has a silhouette that leans more tailored than baggy. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

9 This Cool White Tank Top That Goes With Everything Amazon Meladyan Racerback Tank Top $15 See On Amazon This is one of those basic tanks that you’ll live in all summer long, whether you’re lounging at home or out with friends. Sold in 28 colors and made of soft, ribbed cotton, it’s versatile enough to wear in the fall, as long as you pair it with an open flannel or cozy jacket. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 28

10 A Classic, Faux-Leather Belt To Finish Off Any Look Amazon Earnda Faux Leather Belt $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re in an oversized blazer or jeans and a tee, this faux-leather belt will add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. Despite its unbelievably low price tag, it looks like it could cost hundreds. Nobody will ever believe you when you say you got it on Amazon for $11. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 13

11 This Super-Soft Tee That Comes In Lots Of Cute Colors & Prints Amazon Daily Ritual Short Sleeve T-Shirt $17 See On Amazon Here’s another great, cheap, short-sleeved T-shirt to add to your rotation of basics. It has a classic, boxy fit with a single front pocket, and is made of Daily Ritual’s super-soft jersey fabric (a blend of rayon and elastane). This gives it a slightly stretchy, almost silky feel, which contributes to its loose, comfy drape. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

12 A Long, Cozy Cardigan That’s Great For Dressing Up Jeans Amazon AMPLUSBEAU Maxi Cardigan $25 See On Amazon Dress up any jeans or tight dress with this long, flowy duster. Made of a super-soft material with a bit of stretch, it’s also great for keeping at the office or in your travel bag for trips on chilly trains and planes. Choose from both bright and classic colors. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 7

13 These Comfy, Best-Selling Levi’s That Cost Just $25 Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans $25 See On Amazon It’s no wonder these Levi’s jeans are number-one best-sellers on Amazon. For starters, they cost just $25. But they’re thoughtfully designed, too, as they’re offered in three different inseam lengths to suit people of all heights, and are made of a soft, stretchy material that makes you feel like you’re wearing a pair of leggings (despite the fact they they look like real jeans). In addition to several shades of blue denim, they also come in black, army green, light lilac, and wine red. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 8

14 A Carrie Bradshaw-Esque Dress That Makes A Surprisingly Good Layering Piece Amazon Umeko Sleeveless Mini Dress $22 See On Amazon Doesn’t this dress look like something Carrie Bradshaw would wear? Just pair it with some strappy sandals and a baguette bag — or when autumn rolls around, style it with an oversized Oxford shirt or flannel. It’s the perfect one-and-done outfit for hot, humid days and nights on the town. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 21

15 This Basic Black Jumpsuit For The Perfect Tucked-In Look Amazon IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Bodysuit $21 See On Amazon If you love the look of a tight, perfectly tucked-in top, say hello to your new wardrobe MVP. This short-sleeved bodysuit will eliminate the look of bunching and the need to constantly re-tuck your shirt — and it looks great with literally everything: jeans, dress pants, shorts, skirts... you get the idea. It’s made of cotton and spandex, so it’s nice and stretchy, and it’s sold in both solid colors and fun prints, including leopard and tie dye. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 19

16 A ‘90s-Chic Cardigan With A Cute, Cropped Fit Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Cardigan $22 See On Amazon Like all things ‘90s, cropped cardigans are back (although, did they ever really go out of style in the first place?). This one’s cute, comfortable, and sold in dozens of colors and patterns — so why not stock up on a few? If you’re really digging the ‘90s thing, consider opting for one of the plaid, Clueless-inspired prints. Available sizes:

Available styles: 34

17 A Pair Of Goes-With-Everything Sneakers For Just Shy Of $20 Amazon FRACORA Low Top Sneakers $19 See On Amazon You can never have too many clean, classic white sneakers. And at just under $20, why not pick up a few of these so you always have a fresh pair to hand? Or, if you want to try something different, consider getting the leopard-print pair — leopard, after all, still counts as a neutral. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 8

18 This Cute Bra-Top For Layering, Lounging, Yoga, & More Amazon Mae Seamless Crop Bralette $10 See On Amazon The best types of basics are the ones that have a twist that makes them feel just a little less basic. Case in point? This cropped bra-top, which features a subtle, criss-cross detail on the front, but is every bit as versatile as your go-to cami. The stretchy fabric — a blend of nylon and elastane — is ribbed, and it features light support for smaller busts, though note that it probably won’t provide enough support if you have a larger bust and plan on wearing it to a workout. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

19 These Jeggings That Come In 16 Stylish Colors & Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Knit Skinny Jeans $23 See On Amazon These jeggings from Amazon’s in-house line, Amazon Essentials, come in plenty of denim-blue shades — but they’re also sold in colors and prints that disguise them as dress pants, like khaki and a particularly office-appropriate gray plaid. Stock up, because once you try on these soft, comfy, pull-on pants, you’ll be hooked. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (short & long options available)

Available colors: 15

20 A Sexy LBD That You Can Dress Down, Too Amazon Floerns Bodycon Midi Dress $20 See On Amazon The picture says it all: this Floerns mini dress is the perfect LBD. All it needs is some heels and maybe a pair of earrings, and you’ve got a sexy going-out outfit that feels completely effortless. When autumn rolls around, you can pair it with black tights and pumps, or even dress it down with an oversized flannel if you dig the ‘90s look. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available styles: 5

21 The Perfect V-Neck Sweater For At Least 3 Seasons Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Sweater $23 See On Amazon Like Oxford shirts and white sneakers, you can never have too many basic, V-neck sweaters. This one is made of over 50% cotton and rings up at under $25 on Amazon, so it’s a great bargain. It comes in plenty of solid colors and bold prints for every occasion, from classics like back and beige (pictured) to stripes, hearts, argyle, and more. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large (slim sizes available); 1X — 6X

Available colors: 27

22 These Soft, Cotton Bras That Are Genuinely So Comfortable Amazon Fruit of the Loom Cotton Sports Bras (Pack of 3) $11 See On Amazon These basic bralettes will come in handy so much more often than you think — for lounging, layering, and low-impact workouts, to name just a few occasions. They’re made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex for stretch, so they’re super soft and comfy enough to sleep in. Available sizes: 32 — 44

Available multipacks: 26

23 An Office-Friendly Blazer That’s Stylish Enough For Nights Out, Too Amazon EIMIN Open Front Blazer $23 See On Amazon This stylish blazer will become your new go-to for the office, job interviews, and other dressy events. Design highlights include ruched sleeves and a drapey front without buttons, while 4% spandex in the fabric gives the polyester blazer just a hint of stretch. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

24 A Figure-Hugging Bodysuit That Looks So Sleek With Any Bottoms Amazon ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit $23 See On Amazon This tight, figure-hugging bodysuit will become your new wear-with-everything staple. Though it shows off ample skin, you could also get away with wearing it to the office under a blazer, so it’s the perfect transitional piece for day to night. It’s also a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 5,000 five-star ratings/reviews. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

25 A Wrap-Style Dress That Feels Simultaneously Sultry & Elegant Amazon Romwe Wrap Mini Dress $25 See On Amazon Though this dress feels undeniably sexy, it also feels sophisticated and timeless. It’s one of those staple pieces that belongs in every wardrobe in case a last-minute party or event comes up, especially when you buy it in one of the neutral colors, like the pretty mauve pictured, olive-brown, or the light, peachy pink. 5% spandex in the fabric gives this a nice amount of stretch, which also helps it cling to your body. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 12

26 This Cute, Flowy Blouse That’s Worth Stocking Up On Amazon Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Blouse $20 See On Amazon Sometimes, bright pink feels so right — it’s one of those bold colors that will always feel classic. Add a touch of color to your wardrobe with this flowy fuchsia blouse, which looks stylish both tucked in or worn loose. In addition to the pink and other classic colors like navy and black, it also comes in a few cute prints, including dainty leopard. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 8

27 The Perfect Tote For Commuting — And It’s Less Than $15 Amazon Dreubea Faux Leather Tote $13 See On Amazon The perfect basic bag for day-to-day wear — and especially for commuting and weekend trips — this best-selling tote comes in over 100 colors and textures. Coupled with its ridiculously low price tag, you could buy several to match every outfit without making much of a dent in your wallet. Inside is one small pocket for a pen, lip balm, and keys, while the main big pocket is spacious enough to hold a laptop and change of clothes. Available colors: 100+

28 A Sporty-Chic T-Shirt Dress In A Cute Striped Print Amazon Floerns Striped Mini Dress $20 See On Amazon This sporty-chic dress would look so cute with a baseball cap and white sneakers in the summer. Or, style it with a cropped leather jacket, booties, and tights when the weather gets cold. Designed with a soft and stretchy fabric and a figure-hugging fit, it’s sold in 11 striped styles, including a very nautical-chic navy, as well as white and black Breton stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

29 A Basic Black Cami With A Sultry Twist Amazon Romwe Criss Cross Tank Top $18 See On Amazon Add a sultry touch to your collection of basics with this strappy, criss-cross tank — though it also comes in 17 other equally-sultry styles, like all black with a mesh panel or a floral print with a plunging lace neckline. Wear it as a standalone piece in the summer, then use it for layering underneath blazers and cardigans come fall. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 18

30 These Perfectly Priced Denim Shorts That’ll Last You Forever Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Shorts $21 See On Amazon A good-quality pair of denim cutoffs will last you a lifetime — and on Amazon, you can snag a pair from Levi’s for under $25. Made of stretchy, comfortable denim that doesn’t feel stiff, these come in a few different styles, including pregnancy-friendly options. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 4 — 28

Available styles: 6

31 A Turtle Neck Bodysuit That You’ll Live In Come Fall Amazon MANGOPOP Turtle Neck Bodysuit $20 See On Amazon A black turtleneck bodysuit is a wardrobe essential — full stop. This one, from MANGOPOP, is one of the most popular options on Amazon, with over 11,000 five-star ratings and 1,000+ glowing reviews. It’s made of smooth, stretchy modal with 10% spandex, and has a snap closure at the crotch for the ultimate convenience. You can snag it in 30 other colors and prints as well, including leopard, floral, and tie dye. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

32 A Soft, Comfortable, & Incredibly Versatile Tank Top Amazon Daily Ritual Tank Top $15 See On Amazon Perfect for at least three seasons (just use it as a layering piece in the fall), this soft jersey tank is cut in a way that makes it feel extra versatile. Its wide straps and subtle V-neckline give it a sophisticated look — tuck it into jeans with a belt for an effortlessly chic vibe — or let it hang loose over leggings or shorts when you’re keeping things casual. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

33 These Chic Ballet Flats With Pointed Toes & Durable Soles Amazon Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat $25 See On Amazon A more sophisticated upgrade from your basic ballet flats, these have pointed toes and the tiniest-ever heel, so they feel more durable and stylish than your standard pair. Sold in both faux-leather, patent leather, and microsuede, they come in 11 goes-with-everything styles. Plus, when was the last time you found high-quality shoes for $25? Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available)

Available styles: 11

34 This Cool Checkered Skirt That’s More Versatile Than You Might Think Amazon Verdusa Bodycon Skirt $20 See On Amazon Though it feels like a statement piece, the black-and-cream checkered pattern allows this skirt to function as a neutral (and it also comes in lots of other neutral colors and prints, like black and white windowpane or light gray plaid). And though it looks like a pencil skirt, it actually has a super-comfortable, stretchy waist. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 17

35 A Soft, Flowy T-Shirt With A Strappy, Low-Cut Back Amazon Amazon Essentials Open-Back Shirt $13 See On Amazon This basic tee shows off just a hint of skin with its open, low-cut back, which is accented with a strap across the top to prevent it from falling down. Made of a light, silky, moisture-wicking fabric, it’s a great shirt for yoga and other low-intensity workouts, though it doesn’t look like a workout top, so you can wear it with jeans and heels, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

36 A Stylish Tie-Dye Hoodie For Lounging & Running Errands Amazon Amazon Essentials Hooded Sweatshirt $21 See On Amazon The tie-dye sweatsuit trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, so why not stock up on another set? This one comes at a great price — you can get both the hoodie and matching joggers (featured below) for less than $40 — and in addition to the pretty pink, it also comes in a yellow-green version. Or, buy it in one of the solid colors if tie dye isn’t your thing. Available sizes:

Available colors:

37 ... & The Matching Joggers Amazon Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Joggers $20 See On Amazon And here are the matching joggers. Lined with cozy fleece, they have cuffed ankles, a drawstring waist, and two roomy pockets. Impressively, over 10,000 shoppers have given these a five-star rating after buying them, calling them things like “high quality,” the “best joggers,” and the “coziest joggers ever.” Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

38 A Tight Cropped Tank That Looks Amazing With High-Waisted Bottoms Amazon KAMISSY Crop Tank Top $15 See On Amazon Another cute, basic top to add to your closet, this one has a tight, cropped fit, a high neckline, and a sleeveless silhouette. You’ll wind up wearing this tank all the time — with a high-waisted skirt or jeans; underneath a blazer; with leggings to the gym... you get the idea. Available sizes: Small — Large Plus

Available styles: 20

39 These Soft, Comfy Leggings For Just $11 Amazon Just My Size Jersey Leggings $11 See On Amazon Black leggings are basically the definition of a stylish basic — and at $11, it doesn’t get much better than this. Unlike a lot of leggings that can feel suffocating, these are made of a stretchy jersey fabric (90% cotton with 10% spandex), so they feel lightweight, comfortable, and easy to move in. If you wind up becoming obsessed like the 8,000 other Amazon shoppers who left these a glowing review, you can also get them in gray. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

40 An Elegant Silk Blouse To Dress Up Your Jeans Amazon Miqieer Silk Tank Top $18 See On Amazon Consider this the elevated version of your go-to cami. Made of polyester and silk, it has a slinky, drape-y front and thin spaghetti straps, and it feels oh-so light and airy in the warm weather. Even when the weather isn’t hot, you can get a lot of wear out of this tank under a blazer or cropped jacket. Available sizes: 4X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

41 This Light, Flowy Maxi Dress In The Prettiest Lilac Color Amazon Gxlu Maxi Dress $24 See On Amazon This slinky, figure-hugging dress may be comfortable enough to nap in, but it can easily be made to feel dressy with a pair of strappy sandals, like in the picture. The lilac color feels especially perfect for spring and summer, but it also comes in leopard and floral prints, as well as several other variations on style (including a cold-shoulder version). Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available styles: 18

42 A Comfy Sweatshirt With A Stylish Twist Amazon Mae Lace Up Sweatshirt $15 See On Amazon A classic with a twist, this super-soft hoodie will become your new favorite piece for lounging around at home, though it’d also make a cute, casual outfit for running around town with a pair of leggings. Featuring a lace-up design, it’s sold in four pretty neutrals: light pink, light gray, charcoal gray, and stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

43 A 2-Piece Set That’s A Sexy, One-&-Done Outfit Amazon xxxiticat Crop Top and Skirt Set $20 See On Amazon The perfect “going out outfit”, this two-piece set comprises a crop top and skirt with a cute, tie-waist detail. It’s made of a stretchy, soft fabric that’s as comfortable as it is slinky, and comes in plenty of colors to choose from, whether you tend fo favor neutrals or brights. Or, if you love a good print, it’s also sold in several tie-dye patterns. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors/prints: 15

44 A Classic Cable Knit Sweater That Comes In Both Bright & Neutral Colors Amazon Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater $25 See On Amazon A cableknit sweater is an absolute classic, but getting it in a fresh, cheerful color like the bright yellow pictured here feels decidedly modern. It’s made of soft, lightweight cotton and modal (with a hint of polyester), is machine washable, and comes in over 15 colors, from bright pink to goes-with-everything beige. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17