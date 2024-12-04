The Thanksgiving leftovers are all gone and the turkey-themed decorations are stashed away, which only means one thing: The holiday season is officially underway. And with it comes various parties, from your friend group’s gift exchange to an office get-together. Perhaps you already have your festive looks mapped out and ready to go, but how about your holiday footwear? That’s a key piece of the puzzle that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Of course, the season’s buzziest shoe looks are bound to be compliment magnets at your upcoming fëtes. “Burgundy has been trending this year, and it’s the perfect color to take with you into the holiday season,” says Erin Eagle, stylist and founder of A Style Set. Dip your toes (quite literally) into the rich, of-the-moment hue by way of kitten heels, flats, or loafers. “If you want to add a statement while staying on-trend, opt for extra embellishments like studded details and buckles on your footwear,” the expert adds.

Yes, as mentioned, feel-good flats are more than okay for a festive gathering, as confirmed by Jessie Randall, the founder of Loeffler Randall. Simply opt for an elevated look adorned with eye-catching details, like bows or sequins.

For more holiday footwear silhouettes recommended by the pros, keep scrolling ahead.

Must-Have Mules

Boasting a backless, slide-on silhouette, mules are infiltrating the fashion world right now. And with its polished vibe, the shoe is a no-brainer for the season’s festivities. “Sleek and sophisticated, they pair effortlessly with both casual and formal holiday looks,” BY FAR’s founder, Sabina Gyosheva, tells TZR about the look, specifically referencing its Selene pumps. Should it be frigid outside, sparkly or sheer tights are a wise addition to the ensemble.

Velvet Season

If there’s one place to wear velvet, it’s a lavish holiday soirée. Just ask Larroudé’s founder, Marina Larroude, who is quite fond of the soft material this time of year. “Velvet shoes feel incredibly festive and perfectly suited for the season,” she explains. “The luxurious texture of the material adds a special touch.” She especially loves her label’s burgundy Ines style as well as the black or espresso Ari look. “You can’t go wrong with either, and once the holidays are over, they’re still versatile enough to wear — and you absolutely should!”

Bold Burgundy

Why not match your footwear to your glass of merlot? As Eagle notes above, burgundy is the color du jour this season. If your style is minimal, pair the shade with a monochromatic brown or black look. And for bolder fashion folks, burgundy and hot pink is the surprisingly chic mash-up you never knew you needed to experiment with.

Dare To Dazzle

Love your festive footwear to shine bright like a diamond? So does namesake footwear designer Emme Parsons, and she invites you to lean into dazzling styles this season, such as the brand’s Veneto and Pointy Flat in black matte paillettes. “The texture of the paillettes creates visual interest, and the black pairs back to almost anything, providing a special, chic yet wearable option,” she explains. “They also pair well with tailored silhouettes which provides an effortless way to transition from the office to evening events.” Really, any glittery shoe will feel right at home during the holidays.

Flat Out Obsessed

“I like to wear flats, like our Leonie ballet flats, with a wow-[worthy] holiday dress,” explains Randall. “They are so comfortable and make a lovely mix of dressy and more casual.” Other iterations to consider? Styles with metallic, pearls, fur, etc.