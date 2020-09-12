By now, you’re probably aware that you can buy just about anything on Amazon, so the fact that the online retailer offers a vast selection of stylish purses shouldn’t come as a surprise. But with so many options to choose from, it can feel overwhelming to know where to start. To make your life easier, you'll find an editor-curated roundup of the best purses on Amazon ahead: Some come from major labels like JW PEI and Herschel, while others are made by small-scale brands and artisans. But, like any good bag should be, they're all durable, functional, and timeless enough to wear for years to come.

Beyond those broad requirements, the right bag for you will depend on your style, the occasion, and your individual priorities. For example, if you’re looking for something for everyday use, a compact cross body will be super lightweight and practical to carry, which is great if you’re someone who hates lugging around a purse. But it probably won’t have room for extras like a makeup bag or mini first aid kit, so if you’re someone who always likes to be prepared, you might be better off with a larger satchel or tote. Of course, special occasions introduce a whole new range of criteria: If you’re headed to a formal wedding, you’ll want a glamorous clutch, while a sporty crossbody or belt bag would be the ideal choice for traveling or festivals.

Scroll on to shop 19 of the best handbags on Amazon right now, from backpacks and totes to belt bags, clutches, crossbodies, and more.

1 The Classic Tote Amazon Nodykka Faux Leather Tote Bag $12 See On Amazon Based on thousands of five-star ratings and reviews, people's feelings about this vegan leather tote border on obsessive. Not that it's hard to see why — though it costs just $12, it's high-quality, expensive-looking, timeless, and versatile enough to work with any outfit. The perfect everyday carry-all, the bag has a hidden magnetic closure, a spacious interior with a slip pocket for small items, and an elegant tassel detail attached to the handle. Oh, yeah, and just look how many colors it comes in. Available colors: 40

2 The Everyday Crossbody Amazon 153corp Simple Shoulder Crossbody Bag $10 See On Amazon Equal parts practical and chic, this crossbody bag is essentially perfect. Despite being affordable enough to buy in every color, it looks and feels like a far more expensive bag, thanks to sophisticated details like the quilted chevron pattern, tassel zipper pull, and gleaming gold hardware. Plus, the interior is surprisingly roomy, with two pockets (one zippered and one slit). Lastly, the trendy chain-link strap is both removable and adjustable, so you can carry the bag across your body, over your shoulder, or even as a casual clutch. Available colors: 12

3 The “It” Bag Of The Moment Amazon JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag $39 See On Amazon Who knew you could get the “it” bag of the moment on Amazon — and for just under $40, at that. This super-popular bag from JW PEI has a cool, ‘90s-inspired look, but it doesn’t feel overly trendy; in fact, you’ll probably be wearing it for years to come. It’s sold in so many pretty pastel colors, too — like the pistachio green pictured, and a whimsical lilac purple — in addition to classic black. Available colors: 8

4 The Slouchy Shoulder Bag Amazon Realer Faux Leather Hobo Bag $39 See On Amazon This slouchy bag is practically dripping in timeless sophistication and ease. Made of buttery-soft vegan leather reviewers swear could be the real thing, it's impressively well-made and durable, especially for the price. In more than 1,500 glowing reviews, fans praise everything about it: the plethora of pockets; the thoughtfully designed, spacious interior; the fact that it has both a shoulder strap and an adjustable cross-body strap .... and the list keeps on going. Available colors: 16

5 The Chic Fanny Pack Amazon https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07MF76WKC/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=tzr-33568652-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B07MF76WKC&linkId=dc473c4436a02eb40bc5596371273ca8 $22 See On Amazon It’s a good thing that fanny packs are in fashion again, because frankly, they’re so useful. This one, which goes around your hips or waist like a belt, has a classic, quilted look that feels even more chic than most. The exterior of this belt bag is waterproof, and the interior has plenty of room for all of your essentials — or a lot of dog treats — and more. Available colors: 7

7 The Little Black Bag Amazon YIKOEE Small Nylon Shoulder Bag $20 See On Amazon Another ‘90s-chic bag to add to your collection, this one has a completely classic look — it’s reminiscent of the little black Prada bags that were so popular in the Sex And The City days. It’ll look cute with practically any outfit, from a monochromatic pantsuit to a jeans-and-a-tee combo, or with your best little black dress. You can also get it in white, or a very of-the-moment cow print. Available colors: 6

8 The Slouchy Cloud Bag Amazon Beauty Yaya Cloud Handbag $32 See On Amazon How cute is this slouchy little handbag? Featuring a magnetic frame and a soft, faux-leather construction, this stylish “cloud bag” will add a trendy touch your look, but since it’s super roomy on the inside, it’s surprisingly functional, too. Get it in four neutral colors. Available colors: 4

9 The Moto Camera Bag Amazon The Drop Newport Adjustable Crossbody Camera Bag $45 See On Amazon Visible zippers and a long, chain-link strap give this cross-body camera bag some moto-chic edge. It's perfectly sized to fit your camera and other essentials, of course — but even if you're not much of a photographer, it's still a great way to add some subtle edge to any casual outfit. Available colors: 3

10 The Chic Top Handle Amazon The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag $40 See On Amazon It's hard to believe this gorgeous little bag costs less than $50 — it looks like it could easily go for 10 times as much. Thanks to its long, detachable strap, you can wear it both as a cross-body or carry it like a top-handle bag. Shades include the eternally chic Burgundy (pictured), elegant classics like camel and black, and a fun vibrant yellow. Available colors: 4

11 The Summer Must-Have Amazon Miuco Handmade Bamboo Handbag $38 See On Amazon Make a fashionable statement with this handmade, fan-style bag, which is crafted of 100% bamboo. Sold in two sizes, it's the perfect bag to pair with all your prettiest spring and summer dresses. Available sizes: 2

12 The Cult-Favorite Backpack Amazon Herschel Classic Backpack $50 See On Amazon Backpacks are obviously so, so functional, especially for hiking, sightseeing, traveling, and festivals — but they're not always stylish. Herschel's are, though: Thanks to their clean, minimalist silhouette and just-right size, these backpacks make it easy to look chic while going totally hands-free, whatever the occasion. Details like a spacious front pocket and fleece-lined laptop sleeve make them super functional, too. Choose from over 60 (!!!) prints and solid colors, from tie-dye and camo to florals, stripes, and plaid. Available colors: 65

13 The Statement-Maker Amazon The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag $40 See On Amazon Sold in shades ranging from bright red to metallic silver, the cool, slouchy shape of this bag from The Drop makes a serious fashion statement. It's versatile enough to elevate any casual daytime outfit, but also makes a great evening bag. Available colors: 5

14 The Multipurpose Tote Amazon BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote $34 See On Amazon Everyone should own at least one (or two) BAGGU Duck Bags. They're super durable and endlessly versatile, and despite their casual canvas look, they're actually quite stylish. Use them as your daily tote, as a grocery bag, for weekend trips ... you get the idea. Oh, and they're machine washable, too — so yours is guaranteed to stay in tip-top shape for years to come. Available colors: 18

15 The Simple Evening Bag Amazon Dasein Evening Clutch $22 See On Amazon With its under-$15 price tag, it'd be worth ordering a few of these evening bags in different colors to have on hand for future events. Elegant and expensive-looking, this envelope-style bag can be carried as a clutch or worn over your shoulder, thanks to its long, removable, gold chain strap. It would look so cute paired with a simple white tee and jeans, too. Available colors: 7

16 The Round Crossbody Amazon The Lovely Tote Co.Circle Crossbody Bag $35 See On Amazon Geometric shapes of all kinds — including circles — were all over the Fall 2020 runways. This croc-embossed circle bag makes it easy to see the trend's appeal; the unique shape makes the most casual outfits seem 10 times more interesting. The sleek and simple design features double handles and a long, adjustable strap, with a zipper closure and two inner pockets. Be sure to pay attention as you're ordering, as the fact that the bag comes in two different sizes is easy to miss. Available colors/styles: 6

Available sizes: 2

17 The Glamorous Clutch Amazon BABEYOND 1920s Flapper Handbag Clutch $24 See On Amazon This flapper-inspired clutch looks like something out of the 1920s. It'll be the perfect conversation starter for your next big event, but you can also pair it with more casual outfits for a cool, unexpected contrast. It's more spacious than you'd think, and it can be worn multiple ways, too. Choose from several colors and materials, like black with sparkling gemstones or beaded gold (pictured). Available colors: 8

18 The Stylish Gym Bag Amazon Think Royln Wingman Tote Bag $178 See On Amazon If you've been searching for an actually stylish gym bag that's spacious enough for weekend trips, look no further. This cool, black camo bag from trendy NYC-based brand Think Royln is absolutely perfect. Its padded, down-like shell will keep all your valuables protected from bumps, and it comes with a detachable long strap, so you can wear it multiple ways. There are two pockets inside, including one for a water bottle, and one outside, too. Get it before it sells out again, as it is wont to do. Available colors: 5

19 The Basket Bag Amazon Docot Natural Hand-Woven Rectangular Wicker Handbag $30 See On Amazon Basket bags are so whimsical and chic — they add a slightly bucolic touch to any outfit. Use this one all summer long, or create an interesting juxtaposition by pairing it with chunky sweaters and elegant winter coats. It's great for trips to the market, too, if you really want to embrace that bucolic thing.

20 The Mini Backpack Amazon adidas Originals Santiago Mini Backpack $42 See On Amazon Add a sporty-chic touch to your look with this mini backpack from adidas. Its small size is a lot less cumbersome than full-size backpacks, but it’s every bit as functional. Plus, it fits a lot more stuff than you’d think, with one big pocket and one smaller pocket in the front (both complete with zipper closures). It comes in lots of cute colors, including pastels, neutrals, brights, and a classic, black-and-white combo. Available colors: 17