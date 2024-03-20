Pickleball and golf fashion may have entered the chat in the past year, but don’t be mistaken: The masses’ penchant for tenniscore, an aesthetic that started gaining traction in 2021, has not waned. In fact, we’d argue the sporty look is more relevant than ever. Case in point? The 2024 Miami Open is currently underway, and it’s getting the high-style treatment thanks to its latest partnership with Lacoste (they’ve been joining forces since 2015). To celebrate the annual tennis tournament, the French label launched a co-branded collection for women, men, and children, with a slew of functional yet fashion-forward styles.

Inspired by the eclectic, bustling city of Miami, the looks are sure to make a bold statement on and off the courts. “Dedicated motifs and pastel pops of color pay homage to the vibrancy that surrounds the home of the tournament,” the press release said. Yes, unlike your average white or navy tennis gear, the styles are rendered in lively, feel-good shades — think tangerine, periwinkle, and soft pink.

As for the silhouettes, those who play the sport will likely be drawn to the jersey polos; the high-performance designs are crafted using ultra-dry technology and UV50 protection. The logo-adorned wristbands, too, are primed for an afternoon of breaking a sweat. To sweeten the deal, the lineup boasts a cute, versatile tennis skirt. If you’re not a tennis pro, not to worry. The graphic tees and hoodies will look great with your trusty off-duty bottoms, such as denim Bermuda shorts or track pants (if you’re down to fully lean into the sporty vibe).

Courtesy Of Lacoste

In addition to its latest tennis-focused collection, Lacoste is sponsoring players at this year’s tournament. Daniil Medvedev, for instance, will wear a custom kit from the brand, while Bernarda Pera (pictured below), Grigor Dimitrov, and Arthur Fils (the label’s latest tennis ambassador) will be decked out in Team Lacoste, the label’s mainline tennis assortment.

Courtesy Of Lacoste

Should you be attending the 2024 Miami Open, shop the co-branded collection at the Hard Rock tent at the event or at Lacoste’s Aventura store in Miami. If not, head over to the label’s website and nab a look or two — no racket required to sport these styles. Oh, and don’t forget to tune into this year’s tournament; the matches go until March 31.