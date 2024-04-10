Sure, we may only be 10 days into April, but it’s already shaping up to be one of the busiest thus far, at least where fashion news is concerned. From buzzy campaigns (see Prada, Miu Miu, and FRAME) to new shopping experiences (check out RIXO’s New York City pop-up), labels are kicking off the long-awaited season — in all its sunny glory — with some of the most captivating happenings we’ve seen all year.

First, more about those new-season campaigns. Both luxury and contemporary labels enlisted Hollywood’s biggest stars to front their new ads. Fashion houses Prada and Miu Miu, for instance, tapped Scarlett Johansson and Gigi Hadid, respectively, to model their latest handbag offerings. Meanwhile, cool-girl denim brand FRAME recruited emerging model Amelia Gray Hamlin, who is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, to be the face of its summer 2024 denim campaign.

And should you be in the Big Apple this month, don’t sleep on RIXO’s New York City pop-up, opening on April 22 at 19 Prince Street. Another label to turn to for your warm-weather outfit fix? Gianvito Rossi, who is celebrating its iconic Portofino Sandal’s 10th anniversary with a limited-edition collection (further deets ahead).

Ahead, read more about April’s top fashion news. And, as always, check back on this post as it’ll be updated throughout the month.

Prada Taps Scarlett Johansson For Its Latest Ad

On April 3, Prada dropped its Galleria campaign fronted by Scarlett Johansson. “The campaign is a celebration of technique, an ode to the mechanism of acting as the true motor of cinema — and to the talent of the actor,” the press release said. Directed by Jonathan Glazer, the photos capture the brand’s creative vision by showing Johansson leaving a soundstage with Prada’s Galleria studded tote in beige on her arm. “She is the Prada Galleria, rethought in both surface and structure,” the brand captioned its Instagram photo, pictured above, spotlighting the ad. “As with the iconic actor, its persona can transform, inside and out.” In addition to this light brown iteration, the limited-edition bag collection includes styles in soft grain calfskin leather and others embellished with hand-crafted florals.

Amelia Gray Fronts FRAME’s Latest Campaign

On April 4, FRAME unveiled its summer 2024 campaign, featuring Hamlin as the newest face of the Los Angeles-based brand. Taken by FRAME Co-Founder and CCO Erik Torstensson at the famous Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, the series of risqué images show the runway regular posing in (or, in one case, underneath) the label’s fan-favorite denim. Indeed, in one snap (seen here), the 22-year-old is nude, with the Slouchy Straight Jeans atop her as she’s lying on a bed. She does, however, don the bottoms alongside a barely-there bikini top in pther shots.

Miu Miu Launches Its 2024 Bag Campaign

Miu Miu always manages to get the industry’s most fashion-forward celebrities to star in its campaigns — and its latest one was no exception. The muse for its 2024 bag ad? Gigi Hadid. Described as “an ode to color, to femininity, and to fashion” in the press release, the images were shot by world-renowned photographer Steven Meisel.

According to a statement, the campaign was inspired by British interwar photographer Yevonde. “Yevonde’s work of the 1930s is ground-breaking for its use of delicately nuanced and considered color, creating surreally perfect arrangements of models and high society elites within utopian scopes of unreal props, drapery and foliage.” Miu Miu nodded to Yevonde’s hallmark aesthetic via photos of Hadid with “saturated hues set against porcelain-delicate dégradé pastels, yet with the spontaneous spirit of now.”

Shopbop Celebrates Its 25th Birthday

If you haven’t wished Shopbop a happy 25th birthday, now’s the time to do so. This month, the online retailer celebrated the milestone on April 4 with an all-out bash in New York City — and celebrate they did. Held at Jean’s in the East Village, the unforgettable night brought out a host of mega-popular influencers (and Shopbop muses), including Arielle Charnas, Remi Bader, Amy Julliette Lefévre, and Tara Moni. And the birthday events don’t end there. From April 25 to 29, the retailer will be in Miami, hosting a pop-up shop at The Standard Miami Beach.

RIXO Opens A Pop-Up Shop In New York

Courtesy Of RIXO

Don’t have any plans on April 22? Here’s an idea: Be one of the first to check out the grand opening of RIXO’s pop-up shop, located in the heart of SoHo. Inside the gorgeous space, you can purchase the label’s cheery, print-happy SS24 collection, as well as core styles and exclusive looks only available at the NYC store. “Orlagh and I are thrilled to bring our unique blend of British style and contemporary designs to the vibrant street of New York City, and we look forward to welcoming both loyal fans and newcomers alike to experience the magic of RIXO,” co-founder Henrietta Rix said in a statement. If you can’t swing by this month, don't worry: the pop-up will be around until June.

Gianvito Rossi Honors 10 Years Of Its Portofino Sandal

Sandal season is (basically) here, so why not treat yourself to a new style — like, perhaps, Gianvito Rossi classic Portofino silhouette? To commemorate 10 years of the strappy heeled style, which is loved by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner, the brand launched a limited-edition collection.

Featuring ten new metallic-effect leathers, the product assortment drew inspiration from the colorful city of Portofino. “The Portofino sandal embodies the essence of my vision: beauty in simplicity and quality, as well as in the attention to proportions,” designer Gianvito Rossi said in the press release. “After ten years, our customers keep looking for it: I like to think that its lines have somehow got out of time to stay, becoming a cherished object women can always have within reach in their wardrobe.”

Brunello Cucinelli Launches A Tennis Collection

Brunello Cucinelli is the latest brand to take a stab at the ongoing tenniscore trend. This month, the fashion house dropped its tennis set capsule collection, which boasts sporty styles for women, men, and children. As for the former category, the products, including v-neck striped pullovers, pleated miniskirts, and poplin trousers, marry fashion and function. Once you’ve scooped up a look (or two) from the assortment, grab your racket and hit the courts.