No one wants to think about piling on clothing when it’s upwards of 100 degrees outside — aka, the dog days of summer, which are right around the corner. But you can’t always walk around in a crop top and a miniskirt, not in the office, at least. This is where breezy dresses come into play. Over the next two months, ditch your form-fitting looks in favor of floaty, lightweight frocks that won’t cling to your body (and any sweat you may have accumulated). If your current collection could use a refresh, there are plenty of lust-worthy summer 2025 dress trends on deck.

“This summer, we’re seeing a beautiful balance between ease and elegance,” Jasmin Hekmat, the founder of Cult Gaia, tells TZR about the season’s dresses. “Our customer wants to feel effortless but still put-together; it’s less about being overtly dressed up and more about thoughtful, statement-making pieces that feel wearable from day to night.” Hekmat adds that the vibe this summer is elevated relaxation. And though hemline trends are constantly in flux, the pendulum seems to be swinging back to mini, according to Ginny Seymour, CEO of ALIGNE. “Sales in this category are up over 250%,” she reports. “Our Ozzy black linen dress, an update on our Leah dress (the dress version of our viral Leo Waistcoat) from summer, has been a popular sell-out.” There’s no better time to bare your legs, after all.

Scroll ahead to read up on six summer 2025 dress trends. Take ‘em all for a spin, why don’t you?

Vintage Inspired

The industry’s love of archival fashion knows no bounds. Case in point: David Thielebeule, the fashion director at Bloomingdale’s, is seeing shoppers gravitate towards vintage-looking patterns. “Retro touches are popping up in the form of polka dots, gingham, and bold stripes,” he explains. “It’s flirty without being fussy and gives summer dressing a lighthearted charm.” Another throwback-inspired pattern having a moment? Veronica Swanson Beard, co-founder of Veronica Beard, points to scarf prints, particularly styles rendered in silk. “They feel fresh, a little vintage, and incredibly chic.”

Modern Poplin

Breathable and comfy in the scorching hot temps, a poplin cotton dress is a must for summer. And Devyani Ramani, COO of Rebecca Taylor, is leaning into modern iterations of the frock. “Shirt dresses, exaggerated sleeves, and subtle tailoring make it feel elevated but not overworked,” she explains. “It’s effortless, but with intent.” Pair yours with a strappy sandal for a no-fail summer look.

Intricate Cutouts

“Strategic cutouts aren’t going anywhere, but we’re seeing them become more architectural and unexpected, placed in ways that highlight the body without being too revealing,” Hekmat explains. Cult Gaia, for example, released its Franco dress, which features floral cutouts, while its Lillie look boasts unique skin-baring details in the front. For something more subtle, opt for a dress with a small keyhole cutout.

Fisherman Core

From boat shoes to sea-inspired jewelry, fishmerman core is the trend that just can’t quit. This summer, the beachy aesthetic is coming for our dress rotation.Marina Cortbawi, the founder of Merlette, cites nautical stripes as one sought-after style this summer. “Our NARA Dress really resonates for its clean, graphic feel,” she tells TZR. For a bolder, more on-the-nose take on the look, slip into a number adorned with fish motifs, like the STAUD dress below. It’s a sardine girl summer, ICYMI.

Sheer Perfection

See-through fabrics are having a major moment, confirms namesake designer Ramy Brook. “Our customer loves showing a little skin — but always in a chic, elevated way,” she explains. “Sheer dresses are perfect for layering and give her the versatility to dress them up or down.” Throw yours over a bikini after hitting the beach, or wear it atop briefs for a Friday night out.

PJ Party

According to Rails’ Women’s Design Director, Elise Kelner, pajamas are no longer reserved for bedtime. “The nightie trend is one of the most talked-about dresses of the season, with gauzy, lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen, eyelet lace, and puffed sleeves that give a direct nod to the bohemian revival,” she notes. “It brings a sense of nostalgia and femininity, yet feels totally modern. Pair with an edgy jacket, loafers, or sculptural accessories to bring the look together.”