The lines between sleepwear and everyday clothing have officially been blurred, and it seems this will be the case for the long haul. Sure, five or 10 years ago it may have felt a bit silly to step outside your abode in a pair of poplin pajama pants or striped boxer shorts. Nowadays, though, it’s not uncommon to bump into someone in the grocery store aisle or on the streets clad in their lounging-around-the-house staples — and we have cult-favorite brands and trailblazing influencers to thank for normalizing this.

Fashion folks know that Sleeper, a luxury loungewear label with celebrity fans including Margot Robbie, Hilary Duff, and Suki Waterhouse, helped pioneer the idea of donning PJs in public. “Wearing pajamas outside gives you the feeling of home, comfort, and confidence that no other clothing can provide,” the label’s co-founder Asya Varetsa tells TZR. “Pajamas can be worn with anything and are appropriate for any occasion if they are styled correctly.” And co-founder Kate Zubarieva echoes her business partner. “Every day, I open @daily_sleeper’s Instagram account and look through the tags — I see beautiful women dressed in pajamas and loungewear at restaurants, parties, on vacation, and even at their weddings,” she explains.

Likewise, Judith Harris, head of house and home at TOAST (which carries a slew of must-have PJs), tells TZR she’s noticed the shift towards all-day pajama dressing, especially during past summer seasons. “The warmer weather encourages people to opt for simpler and easier silhouettes in lighter fabrics that can often be found in pajamas,” she explains. A linen or cotton set, for example, is guaranteed to keep you feeling cool and looking cute during the dog days of summer.

On that note, scroll ahead to discover five ways to wear your pajamas out and about. These tastemakers have undeniably cracked the code for pulling off sleepwear from morning until night.

For The Beach View on Instagram No need to toss a cover-up over your bathing suit — your PJS will do the trick. Flowy white pants (like this Lunya style here) and a matching button-down feel just right alongside beachy accessories, such as a raffia bucket hat and beaded necklace.

For Errand-Running View on Instagram “I find that breaking up the look works well for more of a daywear feel — [consider] accessorizing with more structured pieces like a chore jacket,” says Harris. A timeless trench coat, too, is guaranteed to give your sleepwear a sophisticated touch. If you’re opting for a silky short, as seen above, go with equally luxe footwear like a thong sandal.

For A Party View on Instagram Who says you can’t attend a summer soirée in your pajamas? As Varetsa notes above, they needn’t be reserved for indoors, so long as you elevate them. Fact: A fluffy feather top and strappy sandals are a surefire way to spice up your lightweight bottoms.

For Sightseeing View on Instagram Upon first glance, you probably didn’t even realize this is a loungewear set — major props to Sleeper. Varetsa’s trick for taking them into afternoon territory? Work your favorite accents, like perhaps cool shades or a statement bag, into the outfit. This cozy yet cute look is ideal for a spontaneous day roaming around a new city.