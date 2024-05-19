(Style)
It’s easier than you may think.
The lines between sleepwear and everyday clothing have officially been blurred, and it seems this will be the case for the long haul. Sure, five or 10 years ago it may have felt a bit silly to step outside your abode in a pair of poplin pajama pants or striped boxer shorts. Nowadays, though, it’s not uncommon to bump into someone in the grocery store aisle or on the streets clad in their lounging-around-the-house staples — and we have cult-favorite brands and trailblazing influencers to thank for normalizing this.
Fashion folks know that Sleeper, a luxury loungewear label with celebrity fans including Margot Robbie, Hilary Duff, and Suki Waterhouse, helped pioneer the idea of donning PJs in public. “Wearing pajamas outside gives you the feeling of home, comfort, and confidence that no other clothing can provide,” the label’s co-founder Asya Varetsa tells TZR. “Pajamas can be worn with anything and are appropriate for any occasion if they are styled correctly.” And co-founder Kate Zubarieva echoes her business partner. “Every day, I open @daily_sleeper’s Instagram account and look through the tags — I see beautiful women dressed in pajamas and loungewear at restaurants, parties, on vacation, and even at their weddings,” she explains.
Likewise, Judith Harris, head of house and home at TOAST (which carries a slew of must-have PJs), tells TZR she’s noticed the shift towards all-day pajama dressing, especially during past summer seasons. “The warmer weather encourages people to opt for simpler and easier silhouettes in lighter fabrics that can often be found in pajamas,” she explains. A linen or cotton set, for example, is guaranteed to keep you feeling cool and looking cute during the dog days of summer.
On that note, scroll ahead to discover five ways to wear your pajamas out and about. These tastemakers have undeniably cracked the code for pulling off sleepwear from morning until night.