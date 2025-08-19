When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift there. In its Fitting Room series, TZR editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

It’s been 10 years since STAUD hit the market. Ten years since its signature colorblocked detailing, retro aesthetic, and sculptural silhouettes first caught the attention of the fashion set, solidifying itself as a coveted “cool girl” brand. It seems fitting, then, that the label would want to shake things up and step into a space it had yet to venture into: jeans. Yes, in late July, STAUD finally took the leap, creating five fits that align with the brand’s longstanding “ethos of confidence and ease,” with a hefty dose of style.

“We approached denim the way we would art — intentional, personal, and built to last,” said Sarah Staudinger, founder and creative director of STAUD, in a press release. “Each style is designed to be part of her permanent collection — something she’ll wear on repeat, but still feel excited to put on.”

The TZR team collectively agrees that denim is an integral part of any wardrobe, so we were eager to give these new offerings a whirl in the name of research. Four of our staff members selected different styles from the new collection — ranging from roomy barrel jeans to hip-hugging flares — and wore them while out and about in NYC. Ahead, see how the new STAUD denim held up against the elements and whether they’re worth being your new fall staples.

Freya Drohan: Fashion News Writer

Freya Drohan

“When it comes to my wardrobe, you'll find plenty of chocolate brown and no shortage of barrel jeans — but until I saw the Jackson in 'Earth' I never considered combining the two. The quality of the denim and the richness of the shade impressed me from the get go, and I enjoyed the surprise detail of the hidden embroidered STAUD logo beside the zipper. From a distance, these almost look as if they could be a rich suede fabric, and the exaggerated curve feels more daring and fashion forward given the colorway.

Sizing wise, I wish I'd gone a size up to compare the fit, as though they fitted my waist and bum, I found these to be pretty snug across the thighs and as a super rigid jean, there's no leeway either. They're pretty long too; which I like, as even at 5'8" I can still wear a small block heel with them. I love them as a dressier alternative to blue or black horse-shoe denim, and they feel like a cool, effortless nod to the balloon trouser trend, too.”

Ama Kwarteng: Beauty News Writer

Ama Kwarteng

“When it comes to denim, I look for jeans that are actually comfortable, not just ones that claim to be. That’s why I decided to try STAUD’s Gus style in the Vintage Wash — it offered a relaxed fit. It was love at first wear. The fit is unmatched, the silhouette is timeless, and the fabric has just the right amount of stretch without losing any structure. I wore the jeans while running errands in the afternoon, before I met up with friends for happy hour. And to style them, I chose black kitten heels, a structured black top for contrast, and a vibrant scarf for a pop of color. I found the jeans to be lightweight, effortless, and fuss-free — they’ve definitely become a wardrobe staple for me.”

Eman Naseer: Assistant, Social & Newsletter

Eman Naseer

"I opted for the STAUD Kyle Sexy Flare Stretch Jean in the stone blue wash, and the moment I slipped them on, the name made perfect sense. The fit is impeccable — snug through the thighs, with a dramatic flare that kicks in just below the knee. The silhouette is leg-lengthening in a way I genuinely haven’t experienced before, and at 5’5”, I was suddenly giving 5’8” in photos. These jeans strike that rare balance of sexy and sophisticated, instantly becoming my go-to for a night out in the city. I styled them with a backless silk halter top and silver heels, finishing the look with matching accessories for what might be my new favorite low-effort, high-impact evening uniform.

One note: if you're on the shorter side, be prepared, these run long and definitely call for a heel. But if you’re looking for denim that does the absolute most (in the best way), the Kyle Jean delivers."

Stephanie Sanchez: Senior Fashion & Accessories Market Editor

Stephanie Sanchez

"STAUD’s Walt jacket is my new favorite denim jacket. It’s slightly cropped and oversized, hitting right above the hips making it super flattering. It’s also shorter in the back which gives the jacket more dimension compared to your standard denim jacket. I decided to pair mine with my go-to summer outfit of a white t-shirt, running shorts, and flip flops. I opted for platform flip flops for added outfit and height elevation."