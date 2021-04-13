Chrissy Teigen's Swimsuit Photo Already Has 221K Instagram Likes & Counting

With swimsuit season practically here, the idea of tan lines have never sounded better. Maybe it's because you’re itching to gain back that summery glow, or perhaps that two-piece matching set you bought on sale last fall can finally make its debut on a sandy beach somewhere. Celebrities are already OOO, so whether you have a trip planned soon or are looking to make plans there’s much celeb travel style inspo to draw from. The latest Hollywood star to channel enviable vacation vibes is none other than Chrissy Teigen in her Hunza G pink swimsuit.

On April 13, the model and cookbook author posted a photo on Instagram in an undisclosed tropical location and captioned the post, "tan all over Jan all over." In the picture, Teigen posed in front of numerous beach villas on the water while shielding her eyes from the sun. As cute as she looks in the vacation solo shot, her Hunza G Pamela swimsuit stole the show. The bubblegum pink hue is in line with one of Summer 2021’s biggest swimsuit trends and the buzzy brand itself has a massive celebrity following. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, and Kim Kardashian are just a few of the A-listers who have repped the swim label in the past.

The brand, which was initially known as Hunza, was created by designer Peter Meadows in 1984. The brand's unique crinkle stretch fabric became famous through its Hunza dress, which was notably featured in Pretty Woman as the white and blue cutout mini dress Julia Roberts wore. Years later, the brand's special fabric would be revived again in 2015. This time with a new name, Hunza G, under the direction of Creative Director Georgiana Huddart, along with the help of Meadows.

The London-based brand took its famous stretchy material and created swimsuits out of it. Designed to be one-size-fits-most, from sizes six to 14, the bikinis and one-pieces also incorporate an eco-friendly ethos. According to Hunza G’s website, its signature fabric is knit and dyed locally while each item is made to order in the studio, so there’s no dead stock fabric or wastage. Mother nature-friendly and size-inclusive? No wonder Teigen has a swimsuit from the beloved brand.

Though her exact pink one-piece is currently sold out, there are numerous other shades in the Pamela style, like baby blues and pretty purples, ready for the taking. Ahead, shop Teigen’s exact swim silhouette, plus more hot pink one-pieces you should add into your swimwear rotation this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.