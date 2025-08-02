Even though I’ve been out of school for...longer than I care to reveal to the internet, I still get the urge for an end-of-summer wardrobe refresh so I have a few new pieces to wear post-Labor Day weekend. This includes upgrading my work bag. While a backpack is still the most practical option for lugging all of your essentials to and from the office, even the most elevated ones can kill the vibe (and make me feel like a school kid). So as we enter the back half of the season, I’m on the lookout for stylish work bags, from totes to satchels and every silhouette in-between.

How does a carryall make the cut? The design needs to be sleek, the bag itself needs to feel lightweight, and the leather needs to be high-quality so it can withstand packed morning commutes on the New York City subway. Sézane has a tote that comes in a handful of colors — including patent leopard print — that fits the bill. Loewe’s Puzzle tote is another option, and it even folds so you can pack it for travel. Speaking of which, if you’re after a bag that can double as your personal item on a plane, Cuyana and BÉIS have designs complete with compartments and a sleeve for your laptop.

Ahead, the stylish work bags that will complement all of your fall outfits — and beyond.

J Crew Berkeley Big Bucket Bag in Leather $248 See On J Crew When J Crew first dropped this style it quickly sold out — and for good reason. It’s been my go-to work bag for the past year and fits everything, including my Macbook, lunch, laptop charger, and makeup bag with some room to spare. I’ve gotten dozens of compliments on it. I have my eye on the larger version the brand has just released because it could also double as a travel bag for flights.

Siedres x Revolve Brisa Bag $685 $480 See On Revolve I love the ‘70s feel of this monochromatic brown suede and leather bag. And with the boho resurgence trickling into fall fashion, it’s so on trend.

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote $795 See On Mansur Gavriel Post-Labor Day, tomato girl summer transitions to cranberry girl fall. Aside from the roominess of Mansur Gavriel’s buttery soft leather tote, the interior pocket is a major draw. No more digging through all of your miscellaneous essentials for your keys at the end of a long day.

Paloma Wool Philana Bag $435 See On Paloma Wool The oversized grommets and cracked leather give the classic east-west tote a subtle edge. I’ve spotted this Paloma Wool bag on Charli XCX and Kaia Gerber in recent months, and you better believe I’ve added myself to the waitlist for a restock notification.

Loewe Medium Puzzle Fold Tote in Shiny Calfskin $2,350 See On Loewe While Loewe’s cult-favorite Puzzle bag is a decently-sized everyday carryall, it’s not exactly big enough to fit a laptop. Thankfully, the brand has created a tote version that comes in a few different sizes. Even better: It folds flat for easy packing.

Charles & Keith Large Calla Suede Tote Bag $156 See On Charles & Keith This two-tone chocolate brown and camel suede bag will go with everything. It’s also another pick that comes with a handy interior pouch for smaller items.

Coach Soft Empire Carryall Bag 40 In Loved Leather $750 See On Coach The worn-in effect of this leather Coach bag is reminiscent of that perfect vintage find. The long strap will come in handy when you need to be hands-free.

Cuyana Double Loop Satchel $598 See On Cuyana This buttery soft leather bag is proof you don’t have to pick fashion or function. It has an interior sleeve for your laptop, plus side pockets for your reusable water bottle, umbrella, or whatever else you need to be able to grab quickly.

Sézane The Tote $390 See On Sézane In my humble opinion, leopard is a neutral, and I love adding visual interest to an outfit with a printed accessory, like a work bag.