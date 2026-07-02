For the last week, Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty have been sneakily teasing something across the beauty brand’s Instagram. The array of social posts — which all center around the word “Wish” — have hinted toward everything from a potential new song to a new shade of the best-selling Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and even a merchandise drop. While the many images of bright coral pink T-shirt tags, blank CDs, matchboxes, Haviana flip-flops, and other miscellaneous items have yet to unveil whatever the actual launch is, what’s certain is Gomez’s great summer style in the latest drop of promos.

In a set of photos posted today, the multihyphenate posed in paparazzi-esque candids wearing a variety of looks perfect for a summer in the city — especially given the ongoing heatwave in New York. Leaning against a brick stairwell, the founder can be seen donning For Love & Lemons’ Venetia Slip Dress, making a very cute case for the ongoing babydoll dress trend. It’s also a solid choice for the current sticky, humid hot weather, since the fabric is so lightweight and barely touches the skin, thanks to the relaxed shape of the slip. Comfortable, but without sacrificing style.

To add some contrast to her light pink look, Gomez and her stylist, Erin Walsh, accessorized with a black leather half-crescent shoulder bag, mauve-y phone case, wired headphones, her marquise diamond engagement ring from husband Benny Blanco, and, of course, a seemingly unreleased Rare Beauty product. The best part? Her $169 cotton dress is fully available to shop online (but probably not for long).

This isn’t the first time Gomez has embraced the babydoll-borderline-nightgown aesthetic. Back in 2017, fans might recall the release of her single “Bad Liar,” where, on the cover art, she wore a periwinkle mini floral number scrunched up above her thigh to reveal the track’s title written in red lipstick. The song itself samples “Psycho Killer” by the Talking Heads, and the music video was centered around 1970s aesthetics, so it’s not exactly a surprise that Gomez also has an affinity for the classic prairie-meets-bohemian silhouette that defined the era’s fashion.

The frilly frock isn’t the only look she put on for the new campaign. For a second outfit, Gomez looked to more modern trends, pairing black cotton capri pants with a white pointelle T-shirt from Marine Layer (currently shoppable in three different colors for $58 each). In this ensemble, the actor bravely handled a full iced coffee and cradled a newspaper while gripping her small-framed black sunglasses and that same nondescript Rare Beauty tube. Black leather mini block-heel pumps — possibly from Ferragamo — rounded out her accessories.

It’s only a matter of time until the new product gets announced (and we all rush to Sephora counters to grab one for ourselves), but in the meantime, I’ll be looking to the beauty brand founder’s expert-level hot weather dressing to aid me during this weekend’s holiday heatwave and inspire my summer wardrobe all season long.