This summer, it’s obvious that flip-flops are the de facto shoe of the season. Everyone’s hooked on the minimalist and low-effort style — and, of course, that includes Hailey Bieber. Yesterday, the Rhode founder stepped out in Los Angeles for a date night with husband Justin Bieber, complete with a simple outfit that made excellent use of the slip-on shoe — and masterfully delivered early fall style inspiration, too.

For dinner at Sushi Fumi, Bieber was seen in a black long-sleeved T-shirt and white wide-leg jeans. The neutral pieces made an ideal blank canvas for her shoes of choice: A.Emery’s Kinto sandals. This pair’s thin soles and thong straps were crafted from smooth black leather, lending the casual footwear an elevated appearance. Bieber’s coordinating accessories included black oval-shaped sunglasses and small diamond drop earrings from Jessica McCormack — proving that sometimes, the simplest pieces can create a standout look.

Of course, Bieber isn’t a stranger to an it shoe — especially flip-flops. Earlier this summer, she wore the same A.Emery pair multiple times while visiting Greece and Sicily. It makes sense that she’d reach for the flat style, which has reached a fever pitch this season. The hotly debated shoe has grown past the affordable rubber versions from our childhoods. Now, it’s been reimagined in seemingly every color and material under the sun. Pairs with jelly textures, beads, studs, and knotting have all risen in recent weeks, with releases from Alaïa, Bombas, Veronica Beard, St. Agni, and Tkees — and that’s just to name a few.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Aside from her beach-ready shoes, Bieber’s outfit is also a strong formula for pre-fall dressing. When temperatures start to drop, but it’s still too hot outside to layer, adapted versions of summer staples are key. Instead of a short-sleeved T-shirt or tank, Bieber’s shirt had 3/4-length sleeves for fuller coverage while remaining breezy with a cropped hem and scooped neckline. The star’s jeans are also an ideal mid-season staple, thanks to their wide shape and relaxed fit — and, as she’s proven from her recent Gap collaboration and vintage jeans collection, Bieber knows her way around a pair of denim.

Though summer’s almost over, thong sandals certainly aren’t going away anytime soon. Recent eBay marketplace data showed a 30% rise in searches for slim flip-flops compared to July 2025. Meanwhile, Gucci’s Vittoria and Massimo Dutti’s Toe styles held two of the top 10 spots in Lyst’s most-wanted list of fashion items for Q2 of 2026. Plus, the equally popular heeled version of the thong-strapped style has been embraced by stylish stars including Bieber, Dua Lipa, Madison Beer, and more. We’re already scheduling our next pedicure.