Confession: I’m that person who pulls their warm-weather wardrobe out of storage the second they get the first taste of 60-degree weather — or “fake spring,” as it’s dubbed on the East Coast. I made the switch around mid-March on a balmy Sunday afternoon. As my clothing was spread out across my bed, something occurred to me: I’m seriously lacking nice, luxe shorts for work. Sure, my dresser is stocked with lounging-around-the-house styles aplenty, but not too many looks I can dress up when heading into the office or for a mid-day coffee meeting. So, I’m on a mission to change that — and before the temperatures rise.

Let me start by saying my office’s dress code is pretty relaxed — which, of course, isn’t the case for everyone. No, I wouldn’t wear denim cutoffs per se, but a silhouette that hits around my mid-thigh would fly. For something a bit longer, there’s the Bermuda look, a 9-to-5-friendly trend that’s sticking around this summer. (I’ve been particularly into iterations rendered in leather and linen.)

Styling-wise, I’ll be marrying my bottoms with lightweight cardigans and pullovers, as well as oversized button-downs. A chunky black loafer — I have a pair from Madewell that gets a ton of mileage year-round — and calf-hitting socks will be the perfect finishing touch.

What are some office-appropriate shorts that have caught my eye? You’ll just have to keep scrolling to find out. Perhaps some of these pairs will speak to you, too.