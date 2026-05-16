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I’m A Shopping Editor & These Are The Looks I’m Eyeing For The Summer Wedding Circuit
Try to not outshine the bride.
If you’ve been invited to more than one wedding this summer, odds are you’re anxiously eyeing your closet (what exactly does ‘black-tie attire’ mean, exactly?). As a shopping editor, I spend a fair chunk of my time planning potential event ensembles — and this list includes dresses and accessories for practically any wedding. From daytime celebrations to more formal fêtes, there’s something to slip into here that will stun on the wedding circuit this season.
1A Ruffled Slip Dress In A Trending Red Hue
This season is all about pops of red — and this dress features a bold scarlet hue that’s exactly right. It’s crafted with delicate spaghetti straps and a deep V-neckline; fluttery asymmetrical ruffles cascade down the front to a floor-grazing hem, dramatic enough for any black tie or formal wedding.
- Available sizes: 6 — 14
- Available colors: 1
2A Versatile Leather Mini Bag Fit For Every Occasion
Whether the event is formal or beachy, this shoulder bag ought to be involved. Crafted from pebbled leather, the simple yet luxe design can easily be dressed up or down to suit the occasion, while the compact size (7-inches long by 4-inches high) has room for wedding essentials like your phone and lipstick. The 6.25-inch strap can even be converted to a wristlet — handy and chic.
- Available colors: 20
3Flashy Metallic Heels That Instantly Signal Summer
Whether you found the perfect new dress or you’re styling a year-round fave, adding these flashy heels can make the look seasonally appropriate. The 3.5-inch heel is ready to hit the dance floor, and the multicolored metallic leather and strappy ankle ties instantly signal summer — try matching your jewelry to the antiqued brass hardware for a subtly curated look.
- Available sizes: 6 — 12
- Available colors: 1
4A Luscious Lace-Trimmed Midi Dress For Daytime Weddings
Dressing for a daytime wedding can be tricky, but this vintage-inspired dress makes it simple. The luscious satin, lace trim, and plunging V-neckline read as event-ready — but the wide tank straps and pale purple hue prevent the look from teetering into evening territory.
- Available sizes: 6 — 20
- Available colors: 1
5A Black Slip Dress With Stunning Thigh-High Side Slits
Imagine rolling into a black-tie wedding in this little black dress; accented by thigh-high side slits, the floor-length silhouette is nothing short of stunning. The plunging V-neckline and open back are connected by the daintiest spaghetti straps — it might be about the bride, but all eyes will be on you.
- Available sizes: 0 — 10
- Available colors: 1
6A Silk Slip Dress In A Dreamy Watercolor Print
Part of what makes this dreamy slip dress so special is its versatility; crafted from pure silk with a chiffon hem in a watercolor print, it’s just as easy to envision it at a beach wedding as at a more formal evening affair. While the hem extends all the way to the floor, it’s sheer up to the thigh — a seductive that’s still daytime-appropriate.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 1
7A Pearl Choker That’ll Go With Practically Every Dress
Featuring organically shaped natural pearls, this necklace will be just stunning paired with a black-tie slip dress as with a more carefree destination look. Accented by a gold-toned lobster clasp, you’ll find the choker length only adds to the piece’s versatility — there’s hardly a neckline it can’t accommodate.
8Strappy Black Heels That Are Always In Style
Crafted from luxe black leather, and designed with delicate adjustable straps, these sandals will always be in style, so you can keep them in your roster of wedding looks for years to come. They feature a slender 2.75-inch heel that’s unquestionably dressy — but not so high that you can’t get busy on the dance floor.
- Available sizes: 35 — 41
- Available colors: 1
9A Gold-Toned Cuff In A Tropical Bamboo Silhouette
If you’re styling a look for a destination wedding, add this cuff to your ensemble. The bamboo silhouette nods to tropical locales, while the gold-toned finish and rhinestone accents add celebratory glitter and gleam — try stacking multiples to create a really eye-catching feature.
10A Shimmering Metallic Mini Dress To Wear To The After-Party
You might be attending a wedding with an after-party — in which case, you’ll need this dress. The easy-fitting silhouette, tank straps, and mini-length hem will feel more lounge-y than whatever you wore to the event, but the shimmering metallic mesh is ready in case the dancing continues.
- Available sizes: 34 — 44
- Available colors: 2