Of late, you likely have heard the term “high-vamp” a bit more frequently than usual in regards to footwear. Indeed, the unique silhouette — which is essentially a ballet flat/ loafer/ pump hybrid — is currently experiencing a meteoric rise thanks to celebrity endorsers like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence. The former in particular has fully embraced the sleek shoe, particularly Reformation’s Inez Pump.

Perhaps it was the Bieber effect, but seemingly overnight, the style, which the brand originally launched in fall 2025, hit viral status. It’s likely its versatility had something to do with its popularity as well. Consisting of the aforementioned high-vamp silhouette, square toe, low block heel, and multiple color ways, the shoe can be worn in a variety of ways. And, thanks to the recent expansion of the style, which now includes mule and flat iterations, the styling options are truly endless.

To prove this (because, you know, research), The Zoe Report’s editors decided to test out the efficiency of the season’s most popular shoe style, wearing it in a variety of settings and ensembles. Ahead, see how three staff members styled Reformation’s Inez Pump, and see if these looks don’t inspire your next spring shoe purchase.

Eman Naseer, Social Media Assistant

Eman Naseer

“These shoes have that special ability to complete any outfit they’re paired with — adding a final touch of cool sophistication that elevates the entire look. The square toe, shiny embossed leather, and block heel make them the perfect everyday pair, and I keep finding myself reaching for them whenever I want to feel a little extra chic. Like any leather shoe worth wearing, they required a bit of breaking in, which I was happy to do for the reward: a stylish heel I can comfortably walk ten blocks in. To attend a show in the city, I paired my Inez Pump with a voluminous tulle skirt and a long wool jacket, but I know they look just as good with jeans and a T-shirt.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Kelsey Stewart

“I’ve had these pumps sitting in my closet for the past few weeks, and I’ve already reached for them multiple times. The glossy burgundy finish adds instant polish to every look, while the low heel makes them comfortable to wear. My favorite way to wear the shoes? With straight-leg jeans and a flashy anklet. Come summer, though, I can see myself pairing the pumps with a flowy midi dress. The consensus: I can’t recommend Reformation’s Inez heels more.”

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor

Erin Lukas

“I’m a stereotypical New Yorker and wear a ton of black, so I lean on accessories to to add visual interest to my outfits. The Inez Heeled Mule in Zebra Haircalf is the ideal statement shoe: The animal print is super fun (not to mention on trend) and the heel is the perfect height for getting around the city on foot. Bonus: They’re casual enough to wear to brunch on the weekend, but elevated enough to wear to work events with a cocktail dress code. It’s currently still freezing on the East Coast, but I envision myself pairing these with skirts and dresses when the spring weather finally arrives.”