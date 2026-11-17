Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

You can’t talk about the original wave of influencers without mentioning Shea Marie. The content creator burst onto the scene in 2010, launching a Tumblr-esque style website that served as a fashion mood board after relocating from a small country town outside San Diego to Los Angeles. Sixteen years later, Marie is still known for her signature California-cool aesthetic — and now, her label, Same, which offers no-fuss basics and playful swimwear.

“The best part of owning a fashion brand is getting to create the pieces I genuinely want to wear every day,” the influencer tells TZR. “For me, personal style is about finding those staples you feel amazing in and never have to overthink.”

Such wardrobe essentials include a perfect white tee, great luxury denim (Same’s Perfect Jean in vintage dark, in particular), and standout accessories like shoes, bags, and jewelry. “This look is classic at its core, but the proportions, styling, and accessories make it feel personal to me,” she shares. “For me it’s quality pieces over quantity, and the look feels effortless and timeless but still put together.”

(+) Courtesy Of Shea Marie (+) @sheamarie INFO 1/2

Between juggling her brand and other fashion projects, Marie prioritizes versatility when getting dressed. “My days are long and rarely involve just one thing; I can go from morning meetings to the office, to a photo shoot, to a flight, and then a business dinner all in one day,” she explains. “Going back home to change isn’t always an option, so I look for pieces that can get me through the entire day.” For instance, she typically keeps an extra layer or jacket on hand. And if she’s wearing heels, Marie makes sure to bring along a pair of flats, as she never knows where the day might take her.

Ahead, Marie shares the wardrobe essentials she can’t live without.