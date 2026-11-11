As one of Hollywood’s most prolific spooky sirens, Christina Ricci was always going to make sense in Marc Jacobs’ equally cinematic world. The New York designer has long looked to the movies for inspiration, and he’s cited Ricci’s turn in Buffalo ’66 as a recurring beauty reference for his label. In an ongoing creative exchange between the two cultural figureheads, their latest fashion moment came via Ricci’s stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, who shared the actor in a gold jacket from Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection on Instagram.

We’re in an era of statement jackets, and Ricci leaned right into it. From Conner Ives’ viral fur-trimmed coat to the revival of the military jacket, there’s a lot of inspiration to pull from. Ricci went into even more off-kilter territory, in Jacobs’ subversive take on a tweed-esque fabrication. The gold croc embossing and black trim gave the classic jacket silhouette a graphic edge, and she doubled down with a leotard and deep-blue tights straight out of an ’80s aerobics class. The styling closely followed the runway, where Jacobs paired the same jacket with a purple bodysuit and navy tights. The sleek layers let the pièce de resistance have its moment, while the deep blue tights held its own against the gold.

If you’re thinking the Yellowjackets star and Jacobs are a match made in style heaven, you wouldn’t be wrong — the pair go back decades. In 2004, Ricci opened Jacobs’ Spring 2005 Louis Vuitton show in a ’40s-style black suit with a glittering peplum, and has since collaborated with him across a number of red carpet appearances. In more recent history, Ricci fronted a Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign in 2021 with her then-baby bump front and center.

If you’ve been eyeing the statement jacket trend, here’s your cue to try it on for size. Pair one with your go-to jeans or relaxed trousers — or take a page from Ricci’s book and go for an unexpected combination. And if you usually reach for black tights, she makes a pretty good case for something a bit bolder.