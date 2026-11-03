Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

When you think of celebrities who have mastered the art of minimalism, one name likely springs to mind: Laura Harrier. Thanks to her longtime collaboration with renowned stylist Danielle Goldberg, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor has become one of Hollywood’s leading proponents of pared-back dressing. Whether she’s attending an exclusive party or walking the red carpet, Harrier consistently delivers chic, no-fuss fashion moments. And that sensibility translates to her off-duty wardrobe, too.

“I love a pair of baggy vintage Levi’s jeans, a white tee, and good accessories,” she tells TZR on a recent call. Naturally, Harrier knows a thing or two about elevating a laid-back look. “I’ll wear a fancy bag with a very chill daytime outfit because I feel like it elevates it,” she says. But the actor isn’t afraid to throw a subtle fashion curveball, either. “For instance, wearing really beautiful diamonds during the daytime, as opposed to just saving them for like nighttime or special occasions,” Harrier, who recently attended a Blue Nile event in the brand’s diamonds (seen below), explains.

Courtesy Of Blue Nile

And you won’t catch her in anything uncomfortable. “If I don’t feel good in my clothes, I don’t think they look good,” Harrier shares. That’s not to say she won’t occasionally step outside her comfort zone, though. As she puts it, she’s always down to experiment with an “insane” pair of heels.

Living out of a suitcase most days also plays a role in her outfit planning. “I generally tend to stick to neutrals because they match everything. Most of my wardrobe is kind of like black, white, navy, yep, gray, which is boring,” she adds with a laugh. As such, Harrier relies on accessories to breathe new life into her everyday staples. She also pays close attention to materials. “And within those pieces, having everything in nice fabrics just makes them feel special when things are generally pretty simple,” the actor notes.

Ahead, Harrier shares the everyday wardrobe staples she’s been reaching for on repeat lately.