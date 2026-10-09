Diehard fans of THE GREAT. likely note the brand’s modern take on vintage Americana style as a key reason for their devotion. And while the brand’s Western-inspired outerwear and prairie skirts and dresses certainly deserve their flowers, you’d be remiss to sleep on its wide selection of everyday basics, particularly the classic tees.

Indeed, THE GREAT.’s range of T-shirt styles has The Zoe Report’s staff particularly obsessed this season. From New York to Los Angeles, the team has been spotted wearing the various silhouettes for any and all occasions, proving the tees’ versatility. Some, like Senior Fashion Editor Brooke Frischer, prefer the basic white tee as a foundation piece for a more colorful rainy day ensemble. Deputy Beauty Editor Erin Lukas pairs her gray cotton top with a structured blazer and straight-leg black denim for a more formal look that’s office-friendly. LA-based fashion writer Kelsey Stewart tops her favorite pair of cargo pants with a boxy cropped style, accessorizing with a colorful headscarf and heeled flip-flops.

Ahead, see how team TZR is wearing THE GREAT.’s best-selling T-shirt collection this fall. Never underestimate the power of a classic tee.

Brooke Frischer, Senior Fashion Editor

Brooke Frischer

“I love a thin material long-sleeve T-shirt — specifically as a transitional wardrobe staple. This one in particular is so comfy, it honestly feels like a pajama top in the best way. While it looks great (no pun intended) on its own, I really love wearing it as a layering piece. It served me especially well on my recent trip to Paris, where it was quite rainy and cold in the morning but warm and sunny in the afternoon. On the earlier side, I wore my favorite colorful sweater over top to contrast the white, then later took it off to wear the shirt on its own with some fun pink jeans.”

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor

Erin Lukas

“A T-shirt might be a wardrobe staple, but finding the right one can be an arduous journey. It needs to be just slightly relaxed, not too cropped or too long, and feel soft and lived-in. The Little style meets all of these requirements. Since my wardrobe lacked a gray tee, I chose this marbled one and paired it with a cropped military jacket, black straight-leg jeans, and kitten heel boots for an early aughts Kate Moss moment. While The Little is perfect for layering this fall, I anticipate I'll be reaching for it year-round.”

Noelia Rojas-West, Fashion Market Assistant

Noelia Rojas-West

“Crafted from soft, lightweight 100% cotton, this T-shirt will quickly become an essential in my wardrobe. It’s an incredibly versatile piece that works just as well on its own as it does when layered. With its quality and timeless appeal, this classic little tee is an investment I know I’ll continue to reach for. I styled mine with Kelly green track pants, split-toe ballet flats, and my favorite bomber jacket for an easy, chic autumn silhouette that’s perfect for the transitional weather.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Kelsey Stewart

“A white tee is the ultimate canvas for any outfit. I have a fairly short torso, so I typically prefer something that hits around or just below my waist — like THE GREAT.’s cropped T-shirt. It’s just long enough to tuck in, yet works perfectly on its own, too. I styled the shirt with cropped green camo pants, beaded sandals, and a paisley headscarf for a cool, casual weekend outfit.”

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Angela Melero

“Considering jeans and a T-shirt make up the signature LA uniform, I fancy myself quite the T-shirt snob. I pay close attention to construction, material, and (of course) quality. All that to say, THE GREAT.’s tees are at the top of my faves list. I have several styles from the brand, but this long-sleeve cropped silhouette is a go-to for fall. The boxy style, raw hem, and ultra-soft cotton liken it to glorified pajamas. To elevate the aforementioned classic combo, I’ll tie a vintage scarf around my waist for a little pattern and pop of color and slip on black ballet mule flats. It’s the perfect laid-back look for a day of errands and work meetings.”