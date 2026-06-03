Scroll through Instagram and TikTok and, chances are, you’ll encounter a content creator declaring the next big microtrend. Though it can certainly be fun to partake in of-the-moment looks, there’s real value in solidifying your personal style — and building a wardrobe that reflects it. No one understands this sentiment better than The Zoe Report’s editors. While we’re constantly introduced to the newest products on the market (it’s a key part of our jobs, after all), we’ve learned that our closets aren’t necessarily shaped overnight. Rather, they’re curated over time with pieces that align with our sartorial sensibilities.

Below, The Zoe Report team — spanning fashion, beauty, and social — shares insight into their personal styles, along with the three most-worn (and hardest-working) pieces in their wardrobes. Not only do these items help us feel our best, but many also carry special meaning — whether it’s a one-of-a-kind vintage find we’ve turned to for years or a pair of functional yet fashionable glasses we reach for every morning. What’s more, our selections strike a thoughtful balance between timeless basics and statement-making pieces, proving that the best wardrobes fuse the classic with the fresh. Consider these picks inspiration for your next purchase — apologies in advance to your wallet.

Angela Melero, Editorial Director “As someone who was born and raised in Los Angeles, I would probably best describe my style as ‘carefree California.’ And while I will always love a great pair of roomy jeans and a comfy tee, my no-fail formula that proves the most versatile and useful revolves around a mini dress. The one-and-done item is a true year-round workhorse, particularly in Southern California, where it’s perpetually 75 degrees and sunny. I’ll rotate between footwear and accessories, but I love the juxtaposition of traditionally masculine and feminine styles, so I’ll often pair a floaty mini dress with chunkier moto boots and vintage handbag. This combo serves me so well, whether I’m running errands, meeting up with friends for happy hour, or heading to a work event.” Reformation Jessalyn Silk Dress $278 Prada Leather Mid-Calf boots $1,990 Chanel Gripoix Tote $2,045 $1,942

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor “My personal style is classic with a vintage touch, but think ’70s to ’90s rather than Y2K. Denim is in heavy rotation in my wardrobe — when all else fails, I throw on a pair of straight-leg, medium-wash jeans. I love the high-rise, worn-in look of vintage denim, but I don’t have the patience (or time) to hunt for the perfect pair these days. The Levi's 501 ’90s are a solid alternative, and I wear this pair at least twice a week. I like basics with a twist to elevate the timeless jeans-and-white-T-shirt combo. Cou Cou Intimates’ Rina top is a newer addition to my wardrobe (I was influenced after it went viral), but it’s quickly become a staple. (I’ve since purchased it in two more colors.) The ’60s-esque bell-sleeve silhouette is a more exciting take on a basic long-sleeve tee. Finally, I will always staunchly be Team Ballet Flat even when they drift out of the trend cycle. In my humble opinion, they’re the most versatile shoe because they can be worn with super classic, feminine looks or juxtaposed with sportier or edgier outfits. However, a ballet pump is my favorite variety because they’re a little more elevated without sacrificing comfort — and no ballet pump is more iconic than the Repetto Camille.” Repetto Camille Ballet Flats $470 Levi's 501 '90s Selvedge Jeans $150 Cou Cou Intimates The Rina Long Sleeve $68

Brooke Frischer, Senior Fashion Editor “My fashion happy place is where the lines of soft, feminine silhouettes and a touch of a more masculine edge overlap through styling. While I love to throw on a flattering, silky slip dress or a voluminous tulle skirt, it almost always has to be balanced by something a bit harsher to truly feel authentic to my style. This Levi’s distressed leather jacket gets that job done with ease and has been my go-to for the last several months. I especially love its oversize fit and the many pockets it offers on the inside and outside. There’s nothing better to me than a simple, easy-to-throw-on look that makes a big statement. I’ve been loving pretty much anything Damson Madder is selling, but this lime-green-and-navy striped long-sleeve is really doing it for me. It’s as comfy as a pajama top (which is a priority for my everyday attire) and light enough to wear as a summer shirt or be used as a layering piece. As for accessories, Coach’s spring 2026 Barrel Bag has been a favorite. I got it not too long after its runway debut and haven’t put it down since. It’s extremely spacious, allowing me to schlep whatever unnecessary items I convince myself are necessary without feeling cramped, but it still features the sweet coin purse-like detail on the front for some added character (and storage).” Levi's Genuine Leather Kennedy Dad Jacket $375 Damson Madder Prudie Ruffle Long Sleeve Tee $88 $35 Coach Kisslock Barrel Bag 28 $395

Eman Naseer, Social Media Assistant “My fashion philosophy is about having fun, being subversive, and maintaining key points of interest within my outfits. Each of my three everyday staples fits perfectly into this mantra and communicates a piece of who I am to the world before I utter a single word. My go-to handbag is a red ostrich leather bowler I acquired at a vintage warehouse in upstate New York back in 2024. Since then, it’s become such a favorite that I genuinely have to remind myself I own other bags that deserve love. The texture feels a little freaky and slightly unnerving, which aligns perfectly with the kinds of accessories I gravitate toward. As a lifelong glasses-wearer, I’m deeply aware that while my frames first and foremost serve a function, they also, by default, are a tenet of my everyday style. And because I wear them constantly, I need them to feel like me. These Polette glasses do just that — they’re fun, loud, and incredibly chic. Meanwhile, the tulle skirt below is my version of a basic. While the neutral color means it pairs with virtually anything, the voluminous silhouette and subtle polka dots give it a distinct element of whimsy.” Polette May 68 View Light Blue $60 Zimmermann Tulle Dot Midi Skirt $725 $363 Vintage Ostrich Leather Handbag $461 $254

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer “I’ve been a ride-or-die maximalist for as long as I can remember. That’s not to say I steer clear of timeless basics; however, I typically try to incorporate at least one statement piece into every outfit. In my mind, the more, the merrier. I’m also someone who prioritizes comfort because I firmly believe that when you feel your best, you look your best. Lately, I’ve been gravitating toward breezy knit blouses, such as this adorable rosette-adorned top from With Jéan. I’m a sucker for pairing feminine pieces with sporty or edgy elements, and over the past few months, these red track pants have provided the perfect contrast to many of the ladylike silhouettes in my wardrobe. As for footwear, you’ll rarely find me in heels. I have a strong lineup of flats, but if I had to choose a favorite, it would be Loeffler Randall’s chocolate brown mesh pair. I’m constantly receiving compliments whenever I wear them.” With Jéan Hazel Top $168 Joe's The Tina Track Pant $198 Loeffler Randall Raina Dark Brown Mesh Flat $250

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer “I think I’d describe my personal style as ‘eccentric-casual,’ with a real penchant for prints and neutral tones. And the cornerstone of any all-American casual wardrobe is a great pair of jeans — like my Abercrombie jeans, which I wear at least once a week. I’ll pair them with just about anything, like a white button-down and loads of piled-on jewelry, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele style, or a casual tee and flats. Speaking of button-downs: If I don’t know what to wear or need to whip up something presentable last minute, there’s a 75% chance that I’m grabbing a striped, button-down shirt. This shirt with jeans, gold hoop earrings, and the Sperry x Aritzia Slim Boat Shoe might be my single most repeated outfit. Glasses are a medical device, yes, but for me, they’re also a form of self-expression. I’ve owned (and currently own) several — mostly thick-rimmed frames with ’70s vibes— and this pair from EyeBuyDirect is my absolute favorite. I bought them three years ago, and think they really reflect my personality, which is also big and warm, and they work really well with most of my ’fits.” Abercrombie Mid-Rise ’90s Straight Jean $90 $60 J.Crew Jules Classic-Fit Shirt $118 $83 Eyebuydirect Heather Glasses $59