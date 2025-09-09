September doesn’t just mark the beginning of fall and football season — in the fashion world, it’s arguably the most exhilarating four weeks out of the whole year (perhaps tied with February, that is). This is largely due to fashion month, which kicks off in New York City this Thursday. There are also star-studded award shows on the calendar, including the MTV Video Music Awards — did you check out the best looks from Sunday night’s red carpet? — and the Emmys. And on top of all of that, the September fashion news, which runs the gamut from collaborations to campaigns, never fails to bring more excitement to the industry.

For starters, New York-based namesake designer Nili Lotan debuted a handbag collection, featuring 16 styles, many of which were named after iconic rock n’ roll singers. The brand celebrated its newest category with a bash in the Big Apple on September 4, featuring a performance by The Kills and a special appearance from Maggie Rogers. Another label making major moves this month? EB Denim. The Los Angeles-based company opened its first-ever flagship in the city, which will double as an event studio and retail store. Scroll ahead to stay up-to-date on September’s fashion news. You know this drill: Check back on this post throughout the month to read up on the latest happenings.

Catbird & Clairo Team Up On A Line

Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Catbird tapped emerging pop star Clairo for an exclusive collection. Starting at $48, the capsule includes seven dainty styles, including two necklaces, three charms, and two rings in yellow gold and sterling silver. Inspired by the artist’s tattoos, each piece was made to celebrate individuality and artistry, per a press release.

Camila Mendes Fronts Anthropologie’s Latest Campaign

Courtesy Of Anthropologie

Camila Mendes fronted Anthropologie’s fall 2025 campaign, dubbed “Anthro, Always.” Styled by Anthropologie’s head of styling, Kyla Flax, the Riverdale actress modeled the retailer’s latest cold-weather offerings, including a plaid mini dress, cropped cardigan, faux leather jacket, and more playful pieces.

Nili Lotan Launches Handbags

Designer Nili Lotan, who launched her namesake label in 2003, made her first foray into handbags this month, launching 16 styles crafted in Italy and Spain from premium leather. “This handbag collection is a natural evolution of my line that draws on the same intuition and sources of inspiration, and ultimately offers essential accessories to serve a woman’s complete lifestyle needs — be it for travel, work, evening or the weekend,” the designer said in a statement. A longtime fan of rock n’ roll, Lotan named some of the silhouettes, which range from boxy leather totes to slouchy suede carryalls, after her favorite singers, including Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Françoise Hardy.

EB Denim Opens Its First Flagship Store

Courtesy Of EB Denim

On Sept. 5, EB Denim, an indie label loved by celebrities like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, opened its first-ever flagship store in Los Angeles. Located at 217 S La Brea Ave, the dreamy boutique boasts dusty pink walls and green floor tiles. Inside, shoppers will find a selection of the brand’s fan-favorite denim, best-selling everyday essentials, and latest seasonal drops. Meanwhile, there’s an upstairs loft for EB Denim’s design studio.

“It’s really a big opportunity for us to connect with our customer on a deeper level and really understand from them what works and what doesn’t,” founder Elena Bonvicini said in a press release, sharing her excitement around the brand’s latest venture. “To just truly create the best possible product and have those daily interactions — that’s something we’ve been missing because everything has been so virtual.”