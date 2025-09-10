When fall commences, there are a handful of shoes you can always expect to see strutting up and down the streets, a few being leather loafers, suede boots, and white sneakers. Yes, these timeless styles are bound to appear everywhere over the coming months; however, they’ll undoubtedly have some competition. The fall 2025 runways ushered in a fresh crop of statement-making footwear trends that are so good, you may end up planning your whole outfit around these shoes.

Naturally, all manner of boots took the catwalks by storm. For starters, should you still be riding the Western fashion train, you’ll be delighted to know that equestrian-chic stompers were prevalent, with mega-houses like Louis Vuitton and Burberry presenting modern, high-style riffs on the cowboy-esque silhouette. Skin-tight glove styles were another buzzy look, seen at shows like Chloé and Jil Sander (note: slouchy boots were also a theme, if those are more your style). Meanwhile, for those on a hybrid work schedule this fall, the runways were replete with elevated 9-to-5 shoes, such as derbies, brogues, and oxfords.

Without further ado, scroll onward for a full report of fall 2025’s footwear trends, straight from the runway. These styles are a step above the rest.

Menswear-Inspired

(+) Lanvin Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Bally Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victoria Beckham Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

On nearly every corner of the internet, from Instagram to TikTok, fashion people are showing their affinity for menswear-inspired fashion by way of sharp suiting, ties, and more office-ready separates. Now, the catwalks are making the case for men's dress shoes, such as derby, brogue, and oxford silhouettes. They serve up the same polished look as your go-to work ballet flats, but arguably read a bit fresher. However, if you’re worried about the shoes coming off as stuffy, a flowy, feminine dress should do the trick.

Shiny Satin

(+) Dries Van Noten Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Fendi Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Chanel Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

There’s something about a satin shoe that’s so fabulous, and the new fall pairs couldn’t be prettier. Dries Van Noten and Fendi served up fancy heels, with the former opting for a scrunchie-style pump and the latter presenting a peep-toe silhouette. Meanwhile, for a look-at-me ankle boot, check out Chanel’s frilly pair, which featured the fashion house’s signature black and white two-tone design. These babies deserve a night out.

Equestrian Chic

(+) Hermès Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Burberry WWD/WWD/Getty Images (+) Louis Vuitton Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Giddy up. Western-inspired fashion continues to have legs, as proven by the fall 2025 runways. Equestrian-chic boots, in particular, ruled the catwalks. Louis Vuitton took an unexpected approach to the trend, sending a model out in brown ankle boots with a cutout on the foot and hardware-adorned pointy toe. Burberry and Hermès, meanwhile, showed tall versions that looked ready for a rodeo.

Slim Sneakers

(+) Miu Miu Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Simone Rocha Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Gabriela Hearst Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Sneaker trends are constantly in flux, shifting back and forth between chunky and sleek kicks. This season’s trending look? Slim silhouettes. Designers seem to have looked at bygone decades for inspiration, as many of the low-profile trainer styles gave retro vibes. Heavy hitters also leaned into texture. Miu Miu opted for brown leather sneakers; Simone Rocha accented its pair with satin ribbon laces; Gabriela Hearst’s kicks were rendered in suede. Play with proportions by styling your pair with slouchy jeans and a body-hugging top.

Fits Like A Glove

(+) Chloé Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Jil Sander Courtesy Of Jil Sander (+) Miu Miu Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Glove flats were all the rage a few seasons back, and now, form-fitting boots are commanding the spotlight. Chloé, Jil Sander, and Miu Miu all put the tall, skin-tight shoes on full display, pairing the footwear with leg-baring skirts and dresses. These silhouettes are slightly reminiscent of ‘70s-style go-go boots, just without the chunky platform sole. They might not be the easiest to take off at the end of the evening, but hey, at least you’ll look good on the dance floor (or sitting at the bar).