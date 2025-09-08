While some count the Emmys as the official start of award season, MTV’s Video Music Awards’ are technically the true starting line, kicking things off in early September each year. Indeed, for more than 40 years, the ceremony has celebrated the biggest acts in music. In addition to its start-studded carpet, the show has also become notorious for over-the-top, outlandish fashion looks. From Madonna’s white lace “boy toy” look in 1984 and Gwyneth Paltrow’s red velvet Gucci suit in 1996 to Lil' Kim's purple wig and nipple cover in 1999, the show has become a launching pad for iconic pop culture style moments. Luckily, it seems it’s not losing its touch, as the 2025 MTV VMAs featured some major fashion looks, with a capital “F.”

As it happens, this year’s theme was unofficially nostalgia, as a number of attendees opted for archival ensembles. There was Ice Spice, who went for an archival look from Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection. And singer Tyla went for an even deeper cut, opting for a short and sweet dress from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1993 collection. Rapper Latto also got the memo, wearing a gilded gold vintage Versace gown on the red carpet.

Ahead, see some of the best looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Ciara

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer wore Schiaparelli SS25.

Lady Gaga

Kevin Kane/Getty Images

Gaga was characteristically over-the-top in Marc Jacobs, pulled from the Fall/Winter 2025 runway.

Ice Spice

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The rapper went for an archival look from Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection, sourced from Raffe Vintage.

Latto

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The artist wore vintage Versace, sourced from Timeless Vixen.

Tyla

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The singer stunned in a throwback look from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1993 runway.

Sabrina Carpenter

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Carpenter gave her unique spin on naked dressing in a sheer lace custom Valentino gown.

Ariana Grande

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Grande leaned into the polka dot trend via a custom creation from Fendi, accessorized with Swarovski jewelry.

Tate McCrae

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The pop singer looked sultry in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Doja Cat

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

To balance out her voluminous blonde hair, Doja Cat went with a patterned mini dress from Balmain Pre-Fall 2024.

Glorilla

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The artist’s take on suiting — courtesy of Helen Anthony — felt so fresh.

Paris & Nicky Hilton

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The sisters walked the carpet side-by-side, in different yet equally sultry looks.

Megan Stalter

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The Too Much star, went for a sureallist moment, accessorized cheekily with a bedazzled Dunkin’ Donuts coffee cup bag.

Jessica Simpson

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Simpson’s sheer black mesh gown felt simultaneously sexy and sophisticated.

Ashlee Simpson

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Like her sister, Ashlee went for a sleek black high-neck gown that read very glam.