Football has a large female fan base. Yet, cute, fashion-forward merch made specifically for women hasn’t always been the easiest to find. As such, perhaps you grew up watching your team’s game in an old tee passed down from your dad or your brother’s jersey. Fortunately, that needn’t be the case anymore. Luxury and contemporary brands are filling the void in the market for stylish game-day looks, with pieces running the gamut from sleek football-themed blazers to quirky bag charms.

Following successful partnerships with the MLB and NBA, accessories label Lele Sadoughi reached out to the NFL, pitching an idea to team up on a collection of chic hats, bows, and headbands. Together, they dropped the assortment on Sept. 5 — just in time for football season to officially kick off (pun not intended). Founder Lisa Sadoughi says she’s not the only one capitalizing on game-day styles for females — other brands are jumping on the bandwagon, too (more of them ahead).

And she has a theory as to why that is. “A lot of it is [because of] Taylor Swift,” she tells TZR over the phone. Yes, the masses’ fascination with stadium style is largely due to the fact that the Grammy-winning musician is now a regular at games, cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Sadoughi jokes that even her 10-year-old daughter knows Kelce’s number.

Other well-known WAGs like Olivia Culpo, Ciara, and Brittany Mahomes have been making headlines for their sporty ensembles. Because these influential women have been turning up at the games in chic pieces, it’s only natural for football enthusiasts to begin following their lead. Veronica Beard saw this demand for elevated football gear, which resulted in their NFL Dickey Jackets. “Our audience wants to get dressed up for games but still show their team spirit,” co-founder Veronica Swanson Beard explains. “In partnering with the NFL, we’ve been able to give her another option that accomplishes both.”

Fashion girl-favorite retailer Shopbop also has a whole section on its site dedicated to sports, which includes a section for football. “There are many fans out there who want to attend a game but don’t necessarily want to wear a typical jersey,” notes Senior Fashion Director Caroline Maguire. “With this in mind, we wanted to create a shopping destination that makes it easy for our customers to create game-day-ready looks that feel authentic to their personal style.” To achieve this goal, they have product assortments for popular teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Philidelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Giants.

Scroll ahead to check out 10 cute NFL-inspired styles. You’re sure to earn fashion points whether you wear the pieces to the stadium or at a friend’s apartment.