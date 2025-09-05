Nili Lotan celebrated her debut handbag collection with a buzzy launch party, getting the industry ready for the incoming NYFW schedule. The Tribeca-based designer took over Café Carlyle on the Upper East Side on Thursday for a late night party, featuring a performance by The Kills; who fittingly appear in the label’s latest campaign too.

The music-filled event welcomed a guest list of cool New Yorkers, including chart-toppers Maggie Rogers and That 70s Show alum Laura Prepon, celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, as well as musician Beck, who took their spots front row to watch The Kills’ duo Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince do their thing.

Among the other tastemakers who braved the rain to stop by and support were YouTube’s Derek Blasberg and All The Cool Girls Get Fired co-author Kristina O’Neill, who congratulated Lotan on her latest category.

In keeping with the designer’s modus operandi of creating effortlessly cool wardrobe staples that aren’t at the mercy of the trend cycle, the new offering of clutches, tote bags, and shoppers is no different. The timeless designs, inspired by notable mononymous style icons, include the Jerry clutch, the croc-embossed leather Lou top handle bag, and the fringe-adorned chocolate suede Joni — which is notably selling out like hot cakes.

David James Swanson

Over cocktails, canapés, caviar, mini grilled cheese toasties, and no shortage of dirty Martinis, attendees stayed until past 1 a.m., rewarded on their way out with Nili Lotan x The Kills concert T-shirts and branded tote bag keepsakes to take home.

As well as the bags, the event spotlighted the full Fall 2025 campaign, starring The Kills and shot in the brand’s hometown of downtown Manhattan by Gray Sorrenti. The imagery exudes the rebellious, free spirited, and innately stylish allure of the 1970s, which continues to be a North Star when it comes to shaping the brand’s aesthetic.

