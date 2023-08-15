Every year, ahead of fall, I make the effort to go through my closet and take stock of what I still wear, love, or am missing, in my capsule wardrobe. This month, as I combed through my pile of clothes and accessories, I realized that I’m seriously lacking elevated basics for transitional outfits — think knit tops, versatile denim pieces, and a cold weather-appropriate statement dress or two. I swear Reformation must have sensed my shopping dilemma, and panicked feelings, because today the brand dropped its end-of-the-summer sale. Reformation, essentially, just answered all my fashion prayers.

Starting Aug. 15, you can shop some of their best-selling styles for 30% off. The pieces I'm eyeing in particular? A trench coat dubbed the Holland for $258 (down from $368), which will help me navigate the tricky summer into fall weather. Also in my cart is Ref's Colton Sweater Tank ($62, down from $88), which will help me channel Kendall Jenner’s classic style. If like me, you also get shopping inspiration by seeing your favorite celebrities wear the pieces first, you'll be pleased to know that Katie Holmes’ go-to high-waisted jeans and Emily Ratajkowski's cool-girl maxi dress are now on super sale for $104 and $174, respectively.

It's hard for me to not add every single item from the bi-annual sale to cart, but ahead find a short list of all my favorite hidden gems. I grouped the pieces by various price points, too, so you can go directly to the section that best suits your budget.

