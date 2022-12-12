New York City is home to many stylish celebrity residents: Sarah Jessica Parker, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, the Olsen twins, and, of course, Katie Holmes. The actor, who went viral online for her 2019 bralette and cardigan look while hailing a taxi, just riled up the internet once again on Dec. 9. Holmes made an appearance at the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in an early aughts-inspired dress over jeans ensemble that her fans either loved or disliked. One Twitter user wrote, “I wholeheartedly thought this [photo] was from 2001, while another commented, “We’re all going to be dressing like this in the next few months.”

Holmes’ strapless navy mini dress over frayed blue jeans combo was styled with black sneakers and a nose ring, which has recently become her trademark jewelry piece. The Y2K outfit was a departure from her typical glam and polished red carpet looks (she generally opts for a cute feminine dress or a more classic pantsuit), but it appeared on this night she wanted to have fun with throwback fashion. With this single, unassuming look, Holmes seemed to give her stamp of approval for early 2000s style. And, given that this decade is ruling the fashion trends right now, the return of a mini dress (or tunic!) over jeans combo feels just right.

Holmes’ outfit at the Jingle Ball concert will remind you of the countless celebrities from the 2000s who have worn similar ensembles. Take Anne Hathaway circa 2004 at the Ella Enchanted New York City premiere — she wore a pink floral motif dress over blue jeans — or Jessica Alba’s halter-neck outfit at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards. (Alba even dared to go sheer on the red carpet, which is also one of the biggest style trends right now.) And not to exhaust the point, but Rachel Bilson’s look from 2003, too, tapped into the dress-over-pants mania of the time.

Since fashion trends are cyclical, don’t be surprised if you start to see more celebrities and your favorite influencers wearing this combo in the new year. And should you personally want to give Holmes’ look a try, recreate a similar outfit with the pieces ahead.